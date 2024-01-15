Eagles vs. Bucs NFL Wild Card Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The line for Monday night’s Eagles vs. Bucs NFL Wild Card matchup continues to bounce between 2.5 and 3 in favor of Philadelphia. Is the wrong team favored tonight at Raymond James Stadium? Or will the struggling Eagles handle their business at 8:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

151 Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at 152 Tampa Bay Bucs (+2.5); o/u 43.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, January 15, 2024

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Eagles vs. Bucs: Public Bettors Slightly Favoring Philadelphia

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Hurts Cleared to face Bucs on Monday

Jalen Hurts (right finger) doesn’t have a designation for Monday’s wild-card game at Tampa Bay. Hurts departed the Eagles’ regular-season finale at the Giants before halftime due to a dislocated right middle finger. That said, after opening the week of prep as limited Thursday, he capped it with back-to-back full sessions.

On Friday, in particular, when he attempted his first passes since suffering the injury, he “was throwing deep balls, he was throwing lasers,” as WR Britain Covey told Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. While Hurts will continue to lead the offense, he’ll be without A.J. Brown (knee) for the first time since the wide receiver was acquired from the Titans during the 2022 Draft. With Brown sidelined, WRs DeVonta Smith, Julio Jones and Quez Watkins, TE Dallas Goedert and RB D’Andre Swift will be the key pass catchers available to Hurts.

Mayfield in Line to Play Despite Ankle/Ribs Injuries

Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) is slated to play in Monday’s wild-card game against the Eagles, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. In the wake of limping around the Buccaneers’ Week 18 win at Carolina, Mayfield managed a pair of limited practices Friday and Saturday due to ankle and rib injuries before being listed as questionable for the team’s playoff opener. No matter, he appears as if he’ll be available to direct Tampa Bay’s offense Monday, which will be clarified approximately 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Eagles vs. Bucs Betting Trends: Under Has Been Profitable on Both Sides

The over/under has gone UNDER in 8 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Philadelphia’s last 21 games against an opponent in the NFC South division

The over/under has gone UNDER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 14 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 24 of Tampa Bay’s last 33 games against an opponent in the NFC

Eagles vs. Bucs Prediction:

Take Tampa Bay. The Eagles are winless against the spread in their last six games and have dropped four out of their last five games versus the Bucs. They’re also 0-6 against the number in their last six conference games and are 2-6 against the number in their last eight games played in the month of January.

On the other side, the Bucs have won five out of their last six games outright and have covered in eight out of their last 11 games. They’re also 8-3 against the number in their last 11 games when listed as an underdog and have won 10 out of their last 13 games played in the month of January.

Eagles vs. Bucs NFL Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCS +2.5