Eagles at Seahawks Monday Night Football Over/Under Prediction

With the number sitting at 45 points, what’s the best play when it comes to Monday Night Football’s Eagles at Seahawks matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

327 Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at 328 Seattle Seahawks (+3.5); o/u 45

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: ABC/ESPN

Eagles at Seahawks Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

FOX’s Jay Glazer reports Matt Patricia has replaced Sean Desai as the Eagles’ defensive play-caller. Patricia was hired as a senior defensive assistant in the spring following his failed stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. With the Eagles’ defense falling off a cliff this year, head coach Nick Sirianni had to make a change eventually. Sean Desai is also a new addition to the Eagles’ staff. He became Philly’s defensive coorindator after Jonathan Gannon was hired away by Arizona. Desai had previously spent time as an associate head coach with the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

Drew Lock completed 22-of-31 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Seahawks’ 28-16, Week 14 loss to the 49ers. Lock was serviceable filling in for Geno Smith, but overall he left some meat on the bone. He took his shots early and was able to connect early with DK Metcalf for a 31-yard touchdown. Lock likely could’ve used his legs a bit more as he possesses that skill set, but ended with only five rushing yards on three attempts. Depending on Smith’s health, Lock may or may not be in line for another start.

Eagles at Seahawks Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Seattle

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games on the road

Seattle is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

Eagles at Seahawks Prediction:

Take the over. Keep in mind that I am writing this prediction ahead of knowing whether or not Jalen Hurts and/or Geno Smith will play tonight for their respective sides. I anticipate that Hurts will, but Smith will not. Even if Drew Lock suits up for the Seahawks, this is still a challenging matchup for an Eagles defense that has struggled for over a month. This unit allowed 33 points to Dallas, 42 to San Francisco and 34 to Buffalo the last three weeks, which is why Patricia is taking over the defensive play-calling duties. Not that it’ll help.

Seattle hasn’t been great on that side of the ball, either. The Seahawks allowed 28 points to San Francisco, 41 to Dallas and 31 to the Niners the past three weeks. Granted, they faced two of the best offenses in the league, but taking on Philly will be a challenge as well. There should be plenty of points scored in tonight’s matchup.

Eagles at Seahawks NFL Prediction: EAGLES/SEAHAWKS OVER 45