Eagles at Bucs Over/Under NFL Wild Card Playoffs Prediction

With the number sitting at 43.5 for Monday night’s Eagles at Bucs matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s total? Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

151 Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at 152 Tampa Bay Bucs (+2.5); o/u 43.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, January 15, 2024

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Eagles vs. Bucs: Public Bettors Slightly Favoring Philadelphia

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brown Ruled out for Eagles

Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Saturday that A.J. Brown (knee) will not play in Monday’s playoff matchup against the Buccaneers, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports. Sirianni suggested the Eagles would attempt to get by without Brown by using a committee of targets including DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Julio Jones, Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins. That said, the initial two project to see the biggest increase in workload. With potentially inclement weather also impacting the playoff matchup in Tampa Bay, D’Andre Swift and the totality of the Eagles’ rushing attack figures to also see heavy usage.

White Coming off Solid Regular Season Finale

Rachaad White rushed 19 times for 75 yards and brought in all four targets for 18 yards in the Buccaneers’ 9-0 win over the Panthers last Sunday. White filled his usual voluminous lead-back role with success, clearing the 70-yard mark on the ground for the fifth time in the last seven games. White also finished the regular season with at least four catches in three straight contests. The 2022 third-round pick finished just 15 rushing yards short of the 1,000-yard mark. Nevertheless, White proved a success in his first crack at the lead back role in 2023, and he’s projected to continue filling his dual-purpose duties in a home wild-card matchup next weekend.

Eagles vs. Bucs Betting Trends: Philadelphia Struggling ATS

Philadelphia are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games

Tampa Bay are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games

Philadelphia are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the NFC

Eagles vs. Bucs Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Eagles’ last 11 road games, is 15-6 in their last 21 games against the NFC South and is 18-4 in their last 22 games played in the month of January. On the other side, the under is 10-4 in the Bucs’ last 14 home games, is 7-3 in their last 10 conference games and is a perfect seven-for-seven in Tampa Bay’s last seven games against an opponent from the NFC East.

Eagles vs. Bucs NFL Prediction: UNDER 43.5