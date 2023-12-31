Dolphins vs. Ravens NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

The game of the day features the Dolphins vs. Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Will the Ravens cover as a 3.5-point home favorite today or is there a better bet on the board today at 1:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

105 Miami Dolphins (+3.5) at 106 Baltimore Ravens (-3.5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Dolphins vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) is not expected to play in Week 17 against the Ravens. Mostert missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but it was then reported that he was expected to play. He got in a limited session on Friday before being listed as questionable.

There was no indication he was going to miss Sunday’s game from Mike McDaniel during the week, so it’s possible one of his injuries got worse over the weekend. With Mostert out, De’Von Achane will handle the bulk of the work in the Dolphins in Week 17, boosting him from the back of the RB2 ranks to the RB1/2 border. Jeff Wilson will likely pitch in for a few carries as well.

Baltimore Ravens DFS Spin

Zay Flowers (calf) is questionable for Week 17 against the Ravens. Flowers missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was back on the field for a limited session to close the week. With a win over the Dolphins on Sunday, the Ravens can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the bye week that comes with it. That would allow them to rest some of their banged-up players for an extended period of time heading into the playoffs. We expect Flowers to push through the calf issue for one more week before possibly getting Week 18 off.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Betting Trends

Miami is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Miami’s last 5 games when playing Baltimore

Baltimore is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Baltimore is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games when playing Miami

Dolphins vs. Ravens Prediction:

Take the over. The total has gone over in four of Miami’s last five games against Baltimore and is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these two teams when the game is held at M&T Bank Stadium. The over is also 4-1 in the Ravens’ last five home games and has cashed in 11 out of the Dolphins’ last 15 road games. Finally, the over has hit in six out of Miami’s last seven games when playing as an underdog.

Dolphins vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: OVER 46.5