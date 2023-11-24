Dolphins vs. Jets Black Friday NFL Betting Odds & Prediction

With Tim Boyle set to start for the home team, will Miami roll in the Black Friday Dolphins vs. Jets matchup at 3:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

113 Miami Dolphins (-9.5) at 114 New York Jets (+9.5); o/u 40.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Dolphins vs. Jets Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Dolphins when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

De’Von Achane (knee) is questionable for Week 12 against the Jets. Achane earned the “questionable” tag after three limited practices. It is obviously encouraging, though the Dolphins also elevated Darrynton Evans to the active roster Thursday. That could be a clue Achane won’t suit up in New Jersey, but it is quite possible the electric rookie is a true game-time decision. Whatever the Week 12 outcome, Achane looks like he will have a strong chance to play in Week 13.

New York Jets DFS Spin

Garrett Wilson (elbow) was upgraded to “full” in Wednesday’s practice. Wilson was limited on Tuesday but is good to go for his matchup with the Dolphins this week. He was listed as questionable because of the elbow issue last week but played through it. The bigger hurdle for Wilson in Week 12 will be Tom Boyle taking over under center. Zach Wilson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this year, but Boyle will give him a run for his money. Wilson will sit on the WR2/3 border for Week 12.

Dolphins vs. Jets Betting Trends

Miami is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing NY Jets

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Miami’s last 6 games when playing on the road against NY Jets

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Jets’s last 7 games at home

Dolphins vs. Jets Prediction:

Take Miami. The Dolphins offense has been in a rut over their last couple of games and things don’t get any easier today against a stout New York defense. That said, I don’t see how Boyle is going to move the ball for the Jets. Perhaps he’ll look good in the first one or two drives because the team will script out his first 15-20 plays, but after that he’s in trouble. Once the New York defense is on the field for a long stretch of time, then the Jets are really in trouble.

Dolphins vs. Jets NFL Prediction: MIAMI DOLPHINS -9.5