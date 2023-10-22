Dolphins vs. Eagles NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Sunday Night Football matchup for Week 7 of the NFL is set up to be fantastic. With the Eagles listed as 3-point home favorites and the total sitting at 51.5, what’s the best bet tonight in Philly? Check out betting odds, trends and our Dolphins vs. Eagles prediction ahead.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

471 Miami Dolphins (+3) at 472 Philadelphia Eagles (-3); o/u 51.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NBC

Dolphins vs. Eagles Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Dolphins when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

Dolphins activated RB Jeff Wilson Jr. from injured reserve. Wilson has yet to play this season after being a surprise injured reserve addition prior to the start of the season. It’s difficult to project a robust workload in his first game back from injured reserve, but the absence of standout rookie De’Von Achane leaves a significant void to be filled. Expect Wilson to share the backfield with Raheem Mostert in the immediate future.

Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

Eagles RT Lane Johnson (ankle) was removed from the Week 7 injury report and will play against the Dolphins. Johnson went down with a lateral ankle sprain last week but will power through the injury versus the red-hot Dolphins this week. The stalwart right tackle was a full participant in Friday’s practice, so the ankle issue doesn’t appear to be severely impacting him. Backup tackle Jack Driscoll will remain on the sidelines this week barring a mid-game setback for Johnson.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The Dolphins are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games

Miami is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The Eagles are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

Dolphins vs. Eagles Prediction:

The Dolphins have raced out to a 5-1 start to the season and since guys like Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are winning people a lot of fantasy games, everyone and their brother has jumped on the Miami bandwagon.

Meanwhile, the Eagles lost as week to the Jets and now people are breaking their ankles to jump off the Philly bandwagon. There’s no excuse to lose to a New York team that was down its two starting corners. No excuse. At the very least, keep in mind that the Eagles were also down a few defenders and not having Johnson for most of the second half was rough, too.

Circling back to the Dolphins, let’s go over their wins five wins: Chargers, Patriots, Broncos, Giants and Panthers. As of this writing, none of those teams have a winning record. In fact, all of them except for the Chargers currently reside in last place in their respective divisions. Miami’s lone loss? Against the Bills. And it wasn’t even close.

Let’s see how they do in a prime time spot in a rough environment against an Eagles squad coming off a loss. Take Philly.

Dolphins vs. Eagles NFL Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -3