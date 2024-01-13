Close Menu
    Dolphins vs. Chiefs NFL Wild Card Player Prop Predictions

    Player Prop Predictions

    The second game of Wild Card Weekend in the NFL will take place in the freezing conditions at Arrowhead Stadium. With the Chiefs ready to host the Dolphins at 8:10 p.m. ET, here are several player prop predictions to consider for tonight’s playoff matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    143 Miami Dolphins (+4.5) at 144 Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5; o/u 43.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

    GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

    TV: Peacock

    Dolphins vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Split on Spread

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    NFL Player Prop Predictions: Take Kelce for an Any Time TD

    The last time Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass was in Week 11 against the Eagles. With temps expected to be negative-30 with the wind shield, staying away from the team’s passing attacks makes sense. However, the Dolphins have allowed seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. That’s the sixth-most in the league. Miami is also expected to be without seven starters on defense.

    Travis Kelce Any Time Touchdown +135

    NFL Player Prop Predictions: Take the Over on Pacheco’s Rushing Yards

    The Chiefs figure to lean heavily on their ground game, especially with the weather expected to be frigid. Kansas City’s passing attack hasn’t popped this season either, mostly due to drops and Mahomes not being on the same page of his receivers. Thus, taking Pacheco to go over his rushing yards makes sense. He runs hard and as previously mentioned, Miami is decimated on defense.

    Isiah Pacheco over 65.5 Rushing Yards

    NFL Player Prop Predictions: Take the Over on Achane’s Rushing Yards

    This idea is similar to Pacheco’s rushing prop: The Dolphins will likely have to lean on their rushing attack with the weather expected to be freezing. Achane is always one play away from breaking one and going 50-plus yards to the house. Thus, I’ll roll the dice that he goes off at some point on a big run and cashes this over on minimum carries.

    De’Von Achane Over 48.5 Rushing Yards

