Dolphins vs. Chiefs NFL Wild Card Betting Odds & Prediction

With freezing tempters threatening the NFL to move the game, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Dolphins vs. Chiefs NFL Wild Card matchup at 8:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

143 Miami Dolphins (+4.5) at 144 Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5; o/u 43.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: Peacock

Dolphins vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Split on Spread

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Hill Set to Face Former Team on Saturday Night

Tyreek Hill (ankle/quadricep) doesn’t have an injury designation for Saturday’s wild-card game against the Chiefs, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Though Hill was deemed a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to his two listed injuries, he’s not expected to face any restrictions as he faces his former team for the second time this season. In the Dolphins’ previous matchup with the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 9, Kansas City successfully contained Hill to eight catches for 62 yards on 10 targets.

The Chiefs will have most of their key secondary players available in the rematch in Kansas City, and Hill will also have to deal with frigid projected gameday temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium that could stifle the passing game. On a positive note, Hill could have some of the attention drawn away from him if fellow starting receiver Jaylen Waddle — who is listed as questionable after being a limited practice participant all week — is able to make his return from a two-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain.

Toney Questionable to Face Dolphins

Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff opener against the Dolphins. Toney, who missed the Chiefs’ last three regular-season contests, was deemed a limited practice participant Tuesday through Thursday, That gives the wideout a chance to return to action this weekend. If he’s available for Saturday’s 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Toney and his teammates are in line to play through frigid weather conditions in Kansas City.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Miami’s last 16 games on the road

Miami is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 5 games at home

Kansas City is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Miami

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take Kansas City. Miami is done. Injuries have completely derailed the team down the stretch. The Dolphins could be down as many seven starters today, including three of their top defenders. Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both expected to play, but they’re also banged-up and the strength of Miami’s offense is its ability to cause confusion in opponents’ secondary. That’ll be difficult to do tonight against a Kansas City defense that is stout. Not to mention the temperatures are expected to be negative-30 degrees.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. have underwhelmed all season long, with drops being a huge issue. That said, if Andy Reid can commit to the ground attack, then the Chiefs should be fine. They can lean on their defense and their rushing game to earn a win.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -4.5