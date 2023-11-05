Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Odds, Prediction and Trends

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs head to Frankfurt, Germany to face each other on Sunday morning when Week 9’s slate begins at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network. Can the Dolphins cover the 1.5-point spread as neutral-site underdogs? Check out our Dolphins vs. Chiefs betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 straight up and 6-2 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Chargers, and their worst loss came against the Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 straight up on the year and 5-3 against the spread. Their best win came against the Jaguars, and their worst loss came against the Broncos.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Matchup & Betting Odds

451 Miami Dolphins (+1.5) vs. 452 Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5); O/U 50.5

9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Public Betting Prediction

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that the public favors the Chiefs in this game. According to our numbers, 68% of public bets are on Kansas City -1.5. Please note that this information is subject to change all the way up to kickoff, so be sure to check the link before you pick so you’re receiving the most accurate and up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

Miami starting right guard Robert Hunt will miss Sunday’s game against Kansas City with a hamstring injury. In his place, the Dolphins will likely start third-year pro Robert Jones.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has missed the club’s last two games with a groin injury and he’s questionable for Sunday’s overseas clash with the Chiefs.

Miami wide receiver Braxton Berrios is questionable with a hamstring injury for this weekend’s game. Berrios is third on the team with 194 receiving yards in 2023.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was “very optimistic” that starting left tackle Terron Armstead would be available to play this weekend. Armstead was just recently activated off of injured reserve.

Kansas City Chiefs DFS Spin

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss Sunday’s game with an illness. Edwards-Helaire has 33 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown in 8 games of action this season.

Kansas City starting linebacker Willie Gay is questionable for this weekend’s game with a lower back injury. Gay has 31 total tackles, 1 sack, and 3 passes defended this year.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (hand), RB Jerick McKinnon (groin), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), and WR Skyy Moore (heel) are all probable to play in Frankfurt against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 12-1 straight up against Super Bowl-winning head coaches in his career.

Miami is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Kansas City.

Miami is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is 25-16-1 ATS in his career.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Prediction:

There have been several NFL games played overseas this season and a trend has emerged: the team that gets there first usually wins. The Baltimore Ravens arrived early in London for their game against the Tennessee Titans and won. The Jacksonville Jaguars won both of their games in London this season. The Jaguars’ second game in London was an outright win over the Bills in a game that Buffalo was favored in by 5.5 points. The Dolphins arrived in Frankfurt on Monday, while the Chiefs got there on Friday. The thinking is that the team that gets to the site of the game first gives their bodies more time to adjust to the difference in time zones. It also helps that the Dolphins’ offense is first in points per play and yards per play and second in yards per point this season. The public might be on the Chiefs, but I like the Dolphins in Germany on Sunday morning.

NFL Week 9 Dolphins vs. Chiefs Prediction: MIAMI DOLPHINS +1.5