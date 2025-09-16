Dolphins vs Bills Odds Thursday Night Football Preview | 09/18/25

The national spotlight hits Orchard Park as the Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 18, 2025 for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. This Dolphins vs Bills NFL odds and betting preview breakdown includes verified game info, current lines, public betting info, injuries, trends, standings and recent results this prime-time AFC showdown.

Date & Time: Thursday, September 18, 2025 — 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 18, 2025 — Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York TV/Streaming: Prime Video

Dolphins vs. Bills Odds

Point Spread: Dolphins +11.5 (–110) | Bills –11.5 (–110)

| Moneyline: Dolphins +550 | Bills –850

| Total (Over/Under): 49.5 — Over (–115), Under (–105)

Spread tickets: Dolphins 44% / Bills 56%

/ Line move (spread): Open BUF –8.5 (–110) → BUF –12.5 (now –112/–113 range)

Open → (now range) What it suggests: The market has steamed toward Buffalo (about a 4-point move off the opener) with a majority of tickets on the Bills . That combination usually signals strong support for the favorite. If you agree with the move: Laying it with BUF –12.5 is consistent with market momentum. If you’re contrarian: You’re getting an inflated number on MIA +12.5 vs. the open; consider waiting to see if +13 appears.

The market has (about a move off the opener) with a . That combination usually signals strong support for the favorite.

Live splits & chart: NFL Public Betting Chart – TheSpread

News, Notes & Storylines

QB & explosives: Buffalo’s vertical passing attack puts pressure on Miami to match chunk plays on a short week.

Buffalo’s vertical passing attack puts pressure on Miami to match chunk plays on a short week. Pass rush vs. protection: Bills’ front vs. Dolphins’ protections is a swing factor on third downs.

Bills’ front vs. Dolphins’ protections is a swing factor on third downs. Red-zone math: With a high total, trading 7s for 3s will determine whether Buffalo creates margin or Miami stays within the number.

With a high total, trading 7s for 3s will determine whether Buffalo creates margin or Miami stays within the number. Short-week variables: Depth and rotations on both lines could decide second-half stamina.

Injury Report

Miami Dolphins: Select starters/rotational pieces monitored; final TNF designations pending.

Select starters/rotational pieces monitored; final TNF designations pending. Buffalo Bills: Several key players managed reps on the short week; availability trending positive, final statuses pending.

Overall Record and Division Standings

Buffalo Bills: 2–0 overall , 1–0 AFC East (division). Latest result: beat the Jets 30–10 (Week 2).

, (division). beat the Jets (Week 2). Miami Dolphins: 0–2 overall, 0–1 AFC East (division). Latest result: lost to the Patriots 33–27 (Week 2).

Dolphins vs Bills Trends

ATS: Bills strong at home in divisional spots; Miami historically volatile in Orchard Park.

Bills strong at home in divisional spots; Miami historically volatile in Orchard Park. O/U: High-40s totals hinge on explosives and red-zone TD rate—two quick sevens can push this Over early.

High-40s totals hinge on explosives and red-zone TD rate—two quick sevens can push this Over early. Line Notes: Market holding around a double-digit spread with steady support to the home side.

Market holding around a with steady support to the home side. Public Betting: Majority leaning Bills; totals close to even.

Previous Meetings (Last 3)

Dec 29, 2024: Bills 40–14 (at Buffalo)

Bills (at Buffalo) Oct 14, 2024: Bills 23–20 (neutral/NY)

Bills (neutral/NY) Nov 19, 2023: Bills 32–6 (at Buffalo)

Final Thoughts

Expect situational football to drive outcomes—third downs, red-zone finishing, and a few explosives. Buffalo’s path: protect the pocket, finish drives, and let the pass rush dictate. Miami’s path: quick-game timing, keeping ahead of the sticks, and limiting negative plays.

Bet Considerations

Spread: Lean Bills –11.5 if you project consistent red-zone conversions and pressure on passing downs.

Lean if you project consistent red-zone conversions and pressure on passing downs. Total: Lean Under 49.5 unless you model multiple early chunk-play touchdowns or short-field scores.

Dolphins vs Bills at a Glance

Date & Time: Thursday, Sept 18, 2025 — 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept 18, 2025 — Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY TV: Prime Video

Prime Video Spread: MIA +11.5 (–110) / BUF –11.5 (–110)

/ Moneyline: MIA +550 / BUF –850

/ Total (O/U): 49.5 points

points Public Betting: Linked live splits via TheSpread

Linked live splits via TheSpread Standings: BUF 2–0 (1–0 div) ; MIA 0–2 (0–1 div)

; Last Result: BUF 30–10 vs NYJ (W2); MIA 27–33 vs NE (W2)

(W2); (W2) Trends: Home-field + defense favor BUF; red-zone outcomes key

Home-field + defense favor BUF; red-zone outcomes key Injuries: Final TNF designations post late in the week

