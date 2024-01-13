Dolphins at Chiefs NFL Wild Card Over/Under Prediction

With freezing conditions expected for Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total for tonight’s Dolphins at Chiefs Wild Card matchup at 8:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

143 Miami Dolphins (+4.5) at 144 Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5; o/u 43.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: Peacock

Dolphins at Chiefs: Public Bettors Split on Spread

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Waddle Questionable for Playoff Opener

Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s wild-card game against the Chiefs. Waddle has missed two straight games with a high-ankle sprain. That said, the wideout’s limited practice listings Tuesday through Thursday give him a chance to return to action for Miami’s postseason opener.

If Waddle is deemed active for Saturday’s 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, he’ll be in a position to reclaim a key role in his team’s passing offense. In 14 games prior to missing time with the ankle injury, Waddle recorded a 72-1,014-4 line on 104 targets. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday that Waddle hasn’t experienced any setbacks this week. He expressed his optimism about the pass catcher’s chances of returning to action this weekend.

Sneed on Track to Play vs. Dolphins

L’Jarius Sneed (calf) was a full participant at practice Wednesday. Sneed was sidelined for Kansas City’s regular-season finale due to a calf injury, but it now looks like he’ll suit up in the wild-card round. His availability should be a big boost to a defense preparing to line up across from Tyreek Hill (ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle).

Dolphins at Chiefs Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Miami’s last 16 games on the road

Miami is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 5 games at home

Kansas City is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Miami

Dolphins at Chiefs Prediction:

Take the under. Assuming they actually play tonight, the conditions at Arrowhead Stadium will limit the passing games of both teams. Both sides will need to lean on their defense and their running game, although Miami could have trouble doing that with up to seven starters out on defense. At some point, the Chiefs will need to figure out their issues holding onto the ball in the passing game but for now, they can lean on their defense and their ground attack.

The total has gone under in 15 out of Kansas City’s last 21 games overall and is a near-perfect 10-1 in their last 11 home games. The under is also 8-2 in the Chiefs’ last 10 conference games and is 5-1 in their last six games played in the month of January.

Dolphins at Chiefs NFL Prediction: UNDER 43.5