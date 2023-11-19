Cowboys vs. Panthers NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Dallas Cowboys head to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when Week 11’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Cowboys cover the 10.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Cowboys vs. Panthers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Dallas Cowboys are 6-3 straight up and 6-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Chargers, and their worst loss came against the Cardinals.

The Carolina Panthers are 1-8 straight up on the year and 1-6-2 against the spread. Their only win came against the Texans, and their worst loss came against the Bears.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Matchup & Betting Odds

465 Dallas Cowboys (-10.5) at 466 Carolina Panthers (+10.5); o/u 42.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Cowboys vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Cowboys Daily Fantasy Spin

Cowboys reserve tight end Peyton Hendershot was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced fully on Wednesday. He’ll hold a questionable designation heading into Sunday’s game.

Dallas will be without a pair of defensive players for the remainder of the season. Cowboys starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the rest of the campaign with a neck injury and Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin will miss the rest of the year with a pectoral injury. Vander Esch had 30 total tackles in 6 games before getting injured and Goodwin had 4 total tackles in 5 contests this season.

Carolina Panthers Daily Fantasy Spin

Panthers starting tight end Hayden Hurst and starting left cornerback C.J. Henderson will both miss Sunday’s tilt with Dallas due to concussions. Hurst has 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown this season while Henderson has 35 total tackles and a sack this year.

Panthers linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) will both sit on Sunday. Carolina S Xavier Woods (thigh), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (calf), and WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) are all listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 5-9 ATS coming off of a straight-up win the past two seasons.

Dallas won 49-17 over the Giants last weekend. Under Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys are 4-10 ATS after winning by 20 points or more the previous week.

Dallas is 8-11 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2016 season.

Carolina played in Chicago last Thursday. Teams coming off of a road game in Soldier Field are an NFL-best 96-60-2 ATS over the last 20 years.

Teams with a winning percentage of .250 or less are 114-84-3 ATS as a home underdog of 7 points or more over the last 20 years. Carolina has a winning percentage of .111 and is a 10.5-point underdog on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Betting Prediction:

The public is hammering the Cowboys due to their blowout win over the Giants at home last weekend. But that win may have been a bit misleading. The Giants were starting Tommy DeVito at quarterback, and his QBR of 11.8 is among the worst in the league. Dallas was also at home last Sunday where they have a point differential of +27.5 points per game. They are a different club on the road. The Cowboys have a point differential of -1.2 points per game away from AT&T Stadium this season.

The Panthers are in a favorable spot here as a double-digit home underdog. Carolina is 6-3-1 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season, and they are playing a Dallas team who is 9-15 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2015 season. It often pays to go against the team that looked a little too good the previous week, and I’m going to do that here. I’m on the Panthers and the points at home this weekend.

Cowboys vs. Panthers Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +10.5