    Cowboys vs. Commanders NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cowboys vs. Commanders

    NFC East rivals will wrap up their seasons in Washington D.C. on Sunday, where the Commanders will host the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET. With the division crown on the line, is 13.5 too much to lay with Dallas in this Cowboys vs. Commanders matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    451 Dallas Cowboys (-13.5) at 452 Washington Commanders (+13.5); o/u 46.5

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

    FedExField, Landover, MD

    TV: FOX

    Cowboys vs. Commanders Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Commanders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

    ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports head coach Mike McCarthy could be fired if the Cowboys “end the season with an embarrassing loss.” McCarthy has been a great regular season coach for the Cowboys. He’s racked up 35 wins and just 15 losses over the past three years. However, Dallas has been bounced from the playoffs via a bungled final play in back-to-back seasons.

    For as good as the Cowboys have been until January, their postseason efforts have been equally disastrous. Still, it’s hard to imagine Jerry Jones moving on from McCarthy after three seasons with 12 wins (assuming they beat Washington on Sunday). Barring a truly hilarious loss in the playoffs, McCarthy should be back on the headset for 2024. Schefter also noted that the team’s ability to keep defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on the payroll could change things. Quinn turned down head coaching interviews last offseason but will be tempted by those same offers again this year. Jones will be doing everything he can to keep Quinn in town for another season.

    Washington Commanders DFS Spin

    Commanders QB Sam Howell has been named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Howell was replaced as the team’s starter by Jacoby Brissett after a Week 16 loss. That said, Brissett hurt his hamstring prior to Week 17, which earned Howell another chance. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Commanders’ 27-10, Week 17 loss to the 49ers. That apparently earned him another shot.

    The Commanders have not mentioned whether or not Brissett is healthy enough to play. This seems like a final chance for Howell to show the team that it can move forward with him at quarterback. If not, they’ll need to find a replacement this offseason. Given his recent performance, this is a boost for the Dallas Cowboys defense in fantasy leagues.

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Dallas’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Dallas’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Washington

    The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Washington’s last 5 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Washington’s last 5 games when playing at home against Dallas

    Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction:

    Take Dallas. This will be a bloodbath. With the Eagles set to play in New York against the hapless Giants at the same time, the Cowboys will need to win today in D.C. to clinch the NFC East. Don’t sweat the points: Dallas is 11-1 outright and 9-3 against the spread as a favorite this season. Dak Prescott also leads the NFL with 32 passing touchdowns this year, while CeeDee Lamb ranks first in the league with 122 receptions this season.

    The Commanders, meanwhile, have lost each of their last seven games and are set to fire Ron Rivera. They currently own the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft and will need to rebuild with a new quarterback and a new coach. Despite Dallas’ home/road splits this season, I have the utmost confidence that the Cowboys offense will put on a show today.

    Cowboys vs. Commanders NFL Prediction: DALLAS COWBOYS -13.5

