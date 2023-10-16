    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NFL Articles

    Cowboys vs. Chargers NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Following their embarrassing loss to the 49ers last week, will the Cowboys rebound on Monday Night Football? Check out betting odds, trends and our Cowboys vs. Chargers prediction ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Football clash.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    277 Dallas Cowboys (-1.5) at 278 Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5); o/u 50.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 16, 2023

    SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

    TV: ABC/ESPN

    Cowboys vs. Chargers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Chargers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

    ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Cowboys are considering putting Leighton Vander Esch on injured reserve after he suffered a neck injury in Week 5’s loss to the 49ers. Vander Esch would miss at least the next four games if the Cowboys opt to place him on injured reserve. The exact nature of Vander Esch’s injury isn’t quite known, but Vander Esch is a player who has dealt with neck injuries dating back to his college days at Boise State. Given his history, the best thing for Vander Esch could be a stint on injured reserve to ensure he is fully healed before returning to the field.

    Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

    NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Joey Bosa (toe) is expected to play in the Chargers’ Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys. Bosa entered the weekend with a questionable tag but will be good to go in the prime time matchup. The Chargers EDGE rusher has battle through a number of injuries this season but was sidelined for the team’s Week 4 contest against the Raiders. With the team’s Week 5 bye, Bosa was given a little extra time to recover, hopefully putting him in good position to get after Dak Prescott on Monday night.

    Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against LA Chargers

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Dallas’s last 7 games on the road

    LA Chargers is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Chargers’s last 6 games

    Cowboys vs. Chargers Prediction:

    Take Dallas. Since the start of 2021, the Cowboys are 9-1 following a loss. That’s the best record in the NFL over that span. They’re also seeking their 50th victory all-time on Monday Night Football, which would join the Steelers (53) and the 49ers (52) as the only franchises to win 50-plus games on Monday Night Football.

    Dak Prescott has been a turnover machine this season and he’s cost them dearly in the red zone. That said, the key tonight is to turn the game over to Tony Pollard and let him take over. Doing so would keep Justin Herbert and Co. off the field and return the Cowboys’ offense to what it should be: Balanced.

    Cowboys vs. Chargers NFL Prediction: DALLAS COWBOYS -1.5

