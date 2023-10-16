Cowboys vs. Chargers MNF Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The total for tonight’s Cowboys vs. Chargers MNF matchup sits at 50.5. What’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s matchup? Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

277 Dallas Cowboys (-1.5) at 278 Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5); o/u 50.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 16, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: ABC/ESPN

Cowboys vs. Chargers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Chargers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

Tony Pollard (shoulder) was upgraded to a full participant in Friday’s practice. Whatever shoulder injury Pollard is dealing with appears to be minor. After logging a limited practice on Thursday, Pollard was upgraded to full on Friday and should be good to go for Monday night’s contest against the Chargers. Assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks on Saturday, Pollard can be looked to as an RB1 in prime time against the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is off the team’s final injury report Saturday and will play Monday. Ekeler has missed the team’s previous three contests with an ankle injury but is set to return to action following the bye week. The Chargers become more explosive and unpredictable with the veteran back on the field, who has been one of the most efficient players over the previous two seasons. Linebacker Joey Bosa and tight end Donald Parham are listed as questionable.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Trends

Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against LA Chargers

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Dallas’s last 7 games on the road

LA Chargers is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Chargers’ last 6 games

Cowboys vs. Chargers Prediction:

Take the over. Justin Herbert excels under pressure. In fact, over the last three seasons, Herbert has been one of the league’s best quarterback under pressure, ranking in the top-5 in QBR, completions percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns and sack rate when under duress. So when Dallas fires up the pressure tonight, it’ll only play into Herbert’s hands.

New Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was also the OC under Mike McCarthy last season and is familiar with Dan Quinn’s defense. Assuming Dak Prescott won’t turn into a turnover machine yet again in the red zone, then this over should cash tonight in L.A.

Cowboys vs. Chargers NFL Prediction: OVER 50.5