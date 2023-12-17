Cowboys vs. Bills NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

Will Dallas pull off the small upset in Sunday’s Cowboys vs. Bills showdown at 4:25 p.m. ET? Or will Buffalo continue its strong play and earn another victory to stay in the AFC wild card picture?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

325 Dallas Cowboys (+1.5) at 326 Buffalo Bills (-1.5); o/u 49.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: FOX

Cowboys vs. Bills Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

Brandin Cooks (illness) is questionable for Week 15 against the Bills. Cooks did not practice on Thursday or Friday before being listed as questionable. Per Cowboys beat writer Patrik Walker, the team expects Cooks to play in Week 15. Cooks has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Cowboys’ passing explosion, reeling in five touchdowns over the past two months. He will rank as a WR3 in a high-scoring affair with the Bills this week.

Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

The Bills removed Dalton Kincaid (thumb/shoulder) from their Week 15 injury report against the Cowboys. Kincaid was never at risk of missing Week 15. Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Kincaid was a limited participant in practice throughout the week and should be ready to go against the Cowboys. Kincaid caught only five passes for 21 yards in Dawson Knox’s return but he still saw eight targets while running the second-most routes of any game he’s played in this season. Kincaid should still be on the radar as a fringe TE1.

Cowboys vs. Bills Betting Trends

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games

Cowboys vs. Bills Prediction:

Take Dallas. Public bettors and national media pundits alike seem to be lined up on the Bills because of their win against the Chiefs last Sunday. The Cowboys are also coming off an emotional win last Sunday night over Divisional foe Philadelphia, so the narrative is that Dallas is ripe for the taking.

Yeah…let’s not overthink this matchup. The Bills were fortunate to leave Arrowhead with a win last Sunday after they botched the clock before handing the ball back to Patrick Mahomes with roughly two minutes and two timeouts to, at the very least, get into field goal range to tie the game. The fact that the Chiefs fell short doesn’t excuse the fact that Sean McDermott once again displayed horrendous game management.

Buffalo still has issues defensively and Josh Allen – for as brilliant as he’s been at times – is still a turnover machine. Did you see what Dallas did to Philadelphia last week from a turnover standpoint? Good luck, Josh.

Cowboys vs. Bills NFL Prediction: DALLAS COWBOYS +2.5