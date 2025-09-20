Cowboys vs. Bears Lines — Week 3 Odds & Picks

Soldier Field hosts a high-profile NFC matchup as Dallas visits Chicago in Week 3. Our Cowboys Bears lines breakdown covers opening vs. current odds, public betting and public money, key injuries, weather, actionable trends, expert picks, and a Same Game Parlay. For more coverage, visit our NFL hub and weekly SuperContest picks.

Game Info & TV Coverage

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET (3:25 p.m. CT)

4:25 p.m. ET (3:25 p.m. CT) Location: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL

Soldier Field — Chicago, IL TV / Streaming: FOX late window; NFL+ replay

Cowboys vs. Bears Odds & Market Read

Opening odds (market): Bears −1.5 · Total 50.5

Current odds (Bovada): Cowboys −1.5 / Bears +1.5 · Total 49.5–50.5 (shop range) · ML approx: DAL −125 / CHI +105

Movement: Early Bears money nudged the opener, but market flipped toward Dallas by mid-week. Books are defending the 1–2 band; totals hovering around 50 with two-way action.

Public Betting & Line Dynamics

Public money: Slight lean toward Dallas ATS and ML; Chicago interest increases if +2/+2.5 appears.

Key resistance: Books holding firm near a pick’em/−1.5; totals traders toggle 49.5↔50.5 based on injury headlines.

Track live NFL public betting & public money

Injury Watch & Weather

Cowboys: Secondary has a notable absence, but several key starters cleared to play; monitor final inactives.

Secondary has a notable absence, but several key starters cleared to play; monitor final inactives. Bears: Secondary depth is thin; RB1 status worth watching. Late upgrades/downgrades can swing the number.

Weather: Mid-60s, light breeze (under 10 mph). Minimal total impact unless wind trends higher.

Key NFL Betting Trends

Cowboys as short favorites (−3 or less): Positive cover profile in recent seasons.

Positive cover profile in recent seasons. Bears at home vs. top-15 offenses: Results skew tight; turnovers drive ATS outcomes.

Results skew tight; turnovers drive ATS outcomes. Totals near 50 at Soldier Field: Scoring swings on explosive plays and special teams hidden yardage.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS Expert Pick: Cowboys −1.5. QB/WR advantage and third-down pass-pro edge tilt it.

Total Best Bet: Over 49.5 (play to 50). Both offenses have chunk-play paths; short fields could help.

Prop Best Bet: Dallas WR receiving yards Over. Volume + target share vs. banged-up secondary.

Same Game Parlay Spotlight

Correlate Dallas edge with scoring upside:

Cowboys ML

Over 47.5 (alt total)

Dallas WR anytime TD

Estimated payout: +350 to +450 depending on shop.

How to Watch & Stream

Kickoff 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Replays on NFL+.

See more NFL previews on our NFL homepage.

If you like Dallas, lay −1/−1.5 early; if you like Chicago, wait to see if +2/+2.5 appears. Live totals entry around 47–48 can also make sense in fast starts.

