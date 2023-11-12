    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Commanders vs. Seahawks NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Commanders vs. Seahawks

    What’s the best play in Sunday’s Commanders vs. Seahawks matchup? Kickoff for this conference contest is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, WA.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    261 Washington Commanders (+5.5) at 262 Seattle Seahawks (-5.5); o/u 44.5

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 11, 2023

    Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

    TV: FOX

    Commanders vs. Seahawks Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Seahawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Washington Commanders DFS Spin

    Washington WR Curtis Samuel (questionable, toe) is expected to play in Week 10 vs Seattle. Samuel will return after missing Week 9. Getting Samuel back is a hit to the target shares of Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin, who both had eight targets without Samuel last week.

    Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

    Tyler Lockett (hamstring) was removed from the Week 10 injury report and will play against the Commanders. Lockett has been laboring through the hamstring issue for a few weeks, though the injury hasn’t cost him any games. As was the case with the entire offense in Week 9, Lockett posted forgettable numbers versus the Ravens, catching three passes for 32 yards. He should have no problem bouncing back as a fantasy WR2 versus a Washington defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in most pass-defense metrics this year.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Washington’s last 5 games when playing Seattle

    Washington is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 5 games when playing Washington

    Seattle is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

    Commanders vs. Seahawks Prediction:

    Take the over. Sam Howell has 300 passing yards in consecutive games and he could surpass that number again on Sunday…all while taking about 14 sacks. He Commanders have racked up at least 400 yards in consecutive games but they’re also still allowing plenty of yards and points defensively. Geno Smith has struggled, but this is a get-right spot for the QB today.

    Commanders vs. Seahawks NFL Prediction: OVER 44.5

