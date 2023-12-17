Commanders vs. Rams NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

Will Los Angeles cover as a 6.5-point home favorite in Sunday afternoon’s Commanders vs. Rams matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET? Or is Washington the better bet as a road dog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

323 Washington Commanders (+6.5) at 324 Los Angeles Rams (-6.5); o/u 50.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Commanders vs. Rams Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Commanders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington Commanders DFS Spin

Brian Robinson (hamstring) will not play in Week 15 against the Rams. Robinson went down with the hamstring issue in Week 13 and did not return. He did not practice at all this week. Antonio Gibson will draw the start and should see plenty of work. Chris Rodriguez should pitch in for some carries as well. As massive underdogs to the surging Rams, the Commanders will be throwing at an extreme clip this week, meaning Gibson will earn plenty of easy catches, boosting his value in PPR leagues. He will rank as a low-end RB1 for Week 15.

Los Angeles Rams DFS Spin

The Rams removed Tyler Higbee (neck) from the Week 15 injury report against the Commanders. After missing Week 14’s contest against the Ravens, Higbee is back and ready to go for Week 15. The veteran tight end will be on the fantasy radar as a touchdown-dependent TE2. Higbee should be avoided where possible, as he’s cracked 35 yards just once in his last eight games, and plenty of better options exist with no teams on bye. While Higbee will play, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (groin) and wide receiver Tutu Atwell (concussion) are both listed as questionable.

Commanders vs. Rams Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington’s last 6 games

Washington is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Rams’ last 5 games at home

LA Rams is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games when playing Washington

Commanders vs. Rams Prediction:

Take the over. The Rams have scored 30 or more points in three straight games entering Sunday. The last time they had a streak this long was in 2021 when they scored 30-plus points in five games spanning December through January. Washington has also surrendered the most points per game in the league, so L.A. shouldn’t have any issues moving the ball at will. With how much the Commanders throw the ball, they should also contribute enough scoring to help this score get over the total today at SoFi.

Commanders vs. Rams NFL Prediction: OVER 50.5