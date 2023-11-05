    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Commanders vs. Patriots NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Commanders vs. Patriots

    A pair of struggling teams will meet in Foxborough, MA on Sunday where the Patriots will host the Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET. With New England listed as a 2.5-point home favorite and the total siting at 40.5, what’s the best bet in today’s Commanders vs. Patriots matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    463 Washington Commanders (+2.5) at 464 New England Patriots (-2.5); o/u 40.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

    Gillete Stadium, Foxborough, MA

    TV: FOX

    Commanders vs. Patriots Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Commanders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Washington Commanders DFS Spin

    49ers acquired EDGE Chase Young from the Commanders in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick. The 49ers will now pair 2020 2nd overall pick Chase Young with 2019 second overall pick Nick Bosa. Young has battled injuries over the last two seasons but came into Sunday’s game against the Eagles ranked 11th in the NFL in pass rush win rate among EDGE defenders. On 134 pass-rush plays, he won 32 of his matchups, which gave him a 24 percent win rate. That will be a boost to a 49ers defense that ranks 9th in the NFL in pressure rate but just 19th in sacks with 18 through eight games. The 49ers are on a bye this week, so it gives them more time to get Young acclimated before he likely makes his debut in Week 10.

    New England Patriots DFS Spin

    DeVante Parker (concussion) is out for Week 9 against the Commanders. Parker was unable to clear the concussion protocol in time to suit up against Washington. The Patriots are thin at wide receiver with Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve, likely leaving JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas as the starting wide receivers in two-wide sets.

    Washington is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Washington’s last 23 games

    New England is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Washington

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New England’s last 7 games

    Commanders vs. Patriots Prediction:

    Take New England. Both of these teams stink, but only one traded away half its defensive line at the trade deadline. It’s not as if Washington was playing well on defense before trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat, so perhaps this is the day New England’s offense shows a pulse. Either way, Sam Howell has been the most-sacked quarterback in the league and the Commanders’ coaching staff seems destined to send him into the wood chipper every week. Bill Belichick has made a living off of taking the souls of young quarterbacks. I don’t see why today would be any different.

    Commanders vs. Patriots NFL Prediction: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -2.5

