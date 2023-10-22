Commanders vs. Giants NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Washington Commanders head to East Rutherford to face the New York Giants on Sunday when Week 7’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Giants cover the 3-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Commanders vs. Giants betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Washington Commanders are 3-3 straight up and 3-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Falcons, and their worst loss came against the Bears.

The New York Giants are 1-5 straight up on the year and 1-5 against the spread. Their only win came against the Cardinals, and their worst loss came against the Seahawks.

Commanders vs. Giants Matchup & Betting Odds

461 Washington Commanders (-3) at 462 New York Giants (+3); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Commanders vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington Commanders Daily Fantasy Spin

Three Washington defensive linemen are probable to play this weekend. Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (knee), defensive end Montez Sweat (finger), and defensive end James Smith-Williams (foot) should all be good to go on Sunday.

Commanders defensive backs Christian Holmes (hamstring) and Kamren Curl (ankle) are also both probable, meaning that Washington should have a near-full complement of defenders available against the Giants.

New York Giants Daily Fantasy Spin

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed the team’s last game with a neck injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for his team’s home tilt with the Commanders on Sunday. Jones has thrown for 884 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions while posting a QBR of 39.8 this year. New York backup QB Tyrod Taylor started for Jones on the road against Buffalo last weekend and played reasonably well. In that game, Taylor threw for 200 yards and ran for 24 yards without throwing a touchdown pass or an interception.

The Giants will be without multiple starting offensive linemen this weekend. Starting center John Michael Schmitz Jr. (shoulder) and starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (shoulder) will both sit out Sunday’s contest. Making matters worse, Giants backup right tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) has been ruled out, and starting right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) is officially listed as questionable.

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Trends

The under is 6-3-1 in the last 10 games between the Commanders and Giants.

The under is 7-3 in New York’s last 10 games.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is 12-4-1 ATS after winning outright as an underdog the previous week. The Commanders beat the Falcons 24-16 as 1.5-point underdogs last Sunday.

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Prediction:

Neither of these teams can seem to protect their quarterback. Washington ranks last in the NFL in sacks allowed per game while New York is second-to-last in that same metric. There’s some value in the under of 37.5 here, but I like the Commanders a bit more than the total.

When Commanders QB Sam Howell has time to throw, he’s been pretty good. The North Carolina alum is averaging 250 passing yards per game with a passer rating of 90.1. He’s also averaging 5.5 yards per carry as a runner this season. He played quite well (290 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 6 carries for 40 yards) in the only other division game he played in this year, and I see him playing well against a Giants defense that’s allowing the second-most yards per play in the league this season. For those reasons, I’ll lay the point with the Commanders on the road this weekend.

NFL Week 7 Commanders vs. Giants NFL Prediction: WASHINGTON COMMANDERS -3