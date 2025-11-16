Commanders vs Dolphins Predictions – Week 11 Picks & +336 Parlay

Last Updated on November 16, 2025 8:58 am by Michael Cash

Commanders vs Dolphins Odds — Week 11

Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Commanders +125 / Dolphins -145

Commanders vs Dolphins — Commanders vs Dolphins predictions

Pick 1: Under 47.5 total points

This neutral-site kickoff begins at 9:30 a.m. ET, which often creates slower early pacing and condensed play-calling. Although Miami has explosive personnel, their offense has been far more inconsistent away from home. Washington’s passing game also travels poorly, which creates stretches of stalled drives. Therefore, with both teams navigating unusual body-clock timing, the total of 47.5 sits slightly too high.

Pick 2: Commanders +2.5 against the spread

Washington has quietly covered in several recent road spots because their defense bends but rarely breaks. Miami, meanwhile, has lost margin in late-game situations when asked to protect small leads. Because this number has already crashed from +4.5 to +2.5, the Commanders remain undervalued in a setting where neither team holds a traditional home-field edge. Consequently, grabbing the points remains the sharper angle.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 11

Public tickets lean toward the Dolphins, who have drawn roughly 60% of the action as the spread fell from -4.5 to -2.5. Washington sits at about 40% of tickets after moving from +4.5 to +2.5 as money arrived early in the week.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Parlay – Tua O1.5 Rush Yds & Jaylin Lane O23.5 Rec Yds

Two-leg parlay build:

Leg 1: Tua Tagovailoa Over 1.5 rushing yards (-120)

Leg 2: Jaylin Lane Over 23.5 receiving yards (-115)

Both legs use posted prop lines. A two-leg parlay priced at -120 and -115 settles around +226. A $100 stake would return about $326 total if both props hit. Have your own parlay you want to try? Check out our simple to use, free parlay calculator and add any stake and up to 15 legs to see your payout before you bet.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Travel effect: Madrid creates long-haul disruption for both squads, which often favors the underdog early.

Madrid creates long-haul disruption for both squads, which often favors the underdog early. Pace factor: Overseas games typically include slower first quarters as offenses settle in.

Overseas games typically include slower first quarters as offenses settle in. Miami’s variance: The Dolphins have alternated strong and flat performances for weeks, especially in unfamiliar stadiums.

The Dolphins have alternated strong and flat performances for weeks, especially in unfamiliar stadiums. Washington’s short-area passing: The Commanders’ quick game can neutralize Miami’s speed-rush packages.

How to Watch – Commanders vs Dolphins

📅 Sunday, November 16, 2025

⏰ 9:30 a.m. ET

📺 NFL Network

🏟 Estadio Metropolitano — Madrid, Spain

