Commanders vs Dolphins Picks — Week 11 Odds & Prediction

How to Watch Commanders vs Dolphins
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- 📺 TV: NFL Network
- 🏟 Venue: Madrid, Spain (Neutral Site)
Commanders vs Dolphins Odds — Week 11
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Washington Commanders
|+2.5
|47.5
|+125
|Miami Dolphins
|–2.5
|47.5
|–145
Where This Game Will Be Won
Washington’s path relies on dictating tempo and staying out of third-and-long situations. As a result, sustained drives and early-down success are essential if they want to limit Miami’s explosive potential. A neutral-field start in Spain also puts extra focus on communication and scripted plays during the opening quarter.
Miami, meanwhile, carries the matchup edge with efficiency and balance. Their ability to stress linebackers in coverage creates mismatches across the middle, and a clean pocket early typically leads to chunk gains. If the Dolphins maintain that rhythm, they control both pace and field position.
Who is The Public Betting — Commanders vs Dolphins
|Team
|Tickets
|Open → Current
|Washington Commanders
|40%
|+4.5 → +2.5
|Miami Dolphins
|60%
|–4.5 → –2.5
Martket Read: Miami opened –4.5 and has taken steady support despite dropping to –2.5. This suggests sharper resistance at the key number of three, yet the Dolphins remain the preferred side among both public and market indicators.
Commanders vs Dolphins Prediction & Expert Pick
Pick: Dolphins –2.5. Miami’s balance on offense, combined with cleaner explosives in the passing game, makes them the more reliable side on a neutral field with Washington playing hurt. Lean: Over 47.5, since both teams can create chunk plays and the early kickoff should still feature aggressive scripts on a fast surface.
