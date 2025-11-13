Commanders vs Dolphins Picks — Week 11 Odds & Prediction

Last Updated on November 13, 2025 1:30 pm by admin

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch Commanders vs Dolphins

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET 📺 TV: NFL Network

NFL Network 🏟 Venue: Madrid, Spain (Neutral Site)

Commanders vs Dolphins Odds — Week 11

Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins — Spain (Neutral) Team Spread Total Moneyline Washington Commanders +2.5 47.5 +125 Miami Dolphins –2.5 47.5 –145

Where This Game Will Be Won

Washington’s path relies on dictating tempo and staying out of third-and-long situations. As a result, sustained drives and early-down success are essential if they want to limit Miami’s explosive potential. A neutral-field start in Spain also puts extra focus on communication and scripted plays during the opening quarter.

Miami, meanwhile, carries the matchup edge with efficiency and balance. Their ability to stress linebackers in coverage creates mismatches across the middle, and a clean pocket early typically leads to chunk gains. If the Dolphins maintain that rhythm, they control both pace and field position.

Who is The Public Betting — Commanders vs Dolphins

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Washington Commanders 40% +4.5 → +2.5 Miami Dolphins 60% –4.5 → –2.5

Martket Read: Miami opened –4.5 and has taken steady support despite dropping to –2.5. This suggests sharper resistance at the key number of three, yet the Dolphins remain the preferred side among both public and market indicators.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Commanders vs Dolphins Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Dolphins –2.5. Miami’s balance on offense, combined with cleaner explosives in the passing game, makes them the more reliable side on a neutral field with Washington playing hurt. Lean: Over 47.5, since both teams can create chunk plays and the early kickoff should still feature aggressive scripts on a fast surface.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.