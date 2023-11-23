    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Commanders vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day NFL Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Commanders vs. Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

    Is 12.5 too many points to lay with Dallas in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day Commanders vs. Cowboys matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET? Or will the ‘Boys roll despite having issues covering in previous Turkey Days?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    107 Washington Commanders (+12.5) at 108 Dallas Cowboys (-12.5); o/u 48.5

    4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 23, 2023

    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

    TV: CBS

    Commanders vs. Cowboys Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Washington Commanders DFS Spin

    ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders RB Antonio Gibson (toe) is a true game-time decision for a Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys. Gibson missed Week 11 with a toe injury, getting in limited practices prior toe an upcoming Week 12 Thanksgiving showdown against the Cowboys. Brian Robinson’s receiving usage will take a hit if Gibson returns, but Gibson will first warm up on the field before a final decision is made on his game status.

    Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

    CeeDee Lamb (ankle) was removed from the Week 12 injury report and will paly against the Commanders. Lamb was limited in Monday’s practice but got in a pair of full sessions to close the short week. His light workload on Monday was nothing more than maintenance. Lamb has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the year and his touchdown scoring has heated up as of late too. He has found paydirt four times in the past four weeks. Hitting a true breakout campaign, Lamb ranks as a top-five fantasy receiver for Week 12.

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Washington’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Dallas

    Washington is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

    Dallas is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

    Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction:

    Take Dallas. This feels like a lot of points to lay in a divisional game but let’s review. Two weeks ago, the Giants traveled to Dallas to take on the Cowboys and were hammered, 49-17. Last week, that same depleted Giants team traveled to Washington and beat the Commanders 31-19 as a 7.5-point underdog. The Commanders have zero desire to protect QB Sam Howell, which will be a massive problem today against the Cowboys’ ferocious pass rush. Dak Prescott and Co. should also take advantage of a Washington defense that has stunk since Day 1.

    Commanders vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: DALLAS COWBOYS -12.5

