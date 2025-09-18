Colts vs. Titans Week 3 Preview: Odds, Picks & Trends

The AFC South rivalry takes center stage as the 2-0 Colts travel to Tennessee to face a Titans squad desperate for win #1. We break down live NFL public betting splits, injury news, key market moves, and our best bets. Stay tuned for updates through kickoff and check out our full NFL odds and previews and weekly SuperContest picks for more action.

Snapshot: Game Info & TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Location: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN

Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN TV / Streaming: CBS

NFL Odds & Market Read

Spread: Colts −3.5 / Titans +3.5 (−115)

Moneyline: Colts −210 / Titans +170

Total (O/U): 43.5 points — Over (−110), Under (−110)

Market read: Opened −3 and ticked to −3.5 with heavier Colts support. Dog value appears at +3.5/+4; total holding mid-40s.

NFL Betting Splits & Public Money

Spread tickets: Colts ~80% / Titans ~20%

Line movement: Colts −3 → −3.5

Analysis: Market siding with the road favorite. If you like the Titans, patience should bring +4 near kickoff; Colts backers should shop for −3.5 flat.

See live NFL public betting splits on our chart

Key Injuries & Weather Impact

Colts: OL health stable; monitor Friday report for any late downgrades.

OL health stable; monitor Friday report for any late downgrades. Titans: Edge rotation limited earlier in week; availability affects Colts’ passing script.

Weather: Mild temps, light wind. Minimal effect on pace or kicking.

NFL Betting Trends That Matter

Divisional dogs +3 to +5.5: Historically live spots early in the season.

Historically live spots early in the season. Colts as short road favorites: Cover rate improves when run game establishes early success.

Cover rate improves when run game establishes early success. Total 43–45 in AFC South: Slight lean Over when both QBs protected.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS Pick: Titans +3.5 — home dog value with chance to grind a one-score game.

Total Pick: Over 43.5 — efficiency should edge this past the mid-40s.

Player Prop: Colts RB Rush Yds Over 75.5 — volume path vs. Titans’ fronts if they soften late.

How to Watch & Stream the Game

Kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Local radio & team streaming options available in-market; check your provider for details.

See more NFL odds and previews on our NFL homepage.

