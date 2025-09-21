Colts vs. Titans Prediction: Can Indy win and cover on the road?

The Indianapolis Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when Week 3’s early slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Colts cover the 4.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Colts vs. Titans betting prediction.

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Denver, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

The Tennessee Titans are 0-2 straight up and 1-1 against the spread this season. Their worst loss came against Denver, and they haven’t won a game this year.

Colts vs. Titans Matchup & Betting Odds

451 Indianapolis Colts (-4.5) at 452 Tennessee Titans (+4.5); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 21, 2025

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: CBS

Colts vs. Titans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was terrific in his team’s 29-28 home win over the Broncos last weekend. In that game, the #6 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft completed 23 of 34 passes for 316 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions. Jones also recorded a rushing touchdown and posted a QBR of 78.7 in the victory.

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor also played well against Denver last Sunday. The 2-time Pro Bowler logged 25 carries for 165 yards and caught 2 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in his club’s win over the Broncos. Taylor figures to get 20+ touches again against the Titans this weekend.

Tennessee Titans Daily Fantasy Spin

Titans defensive tackle D’Vondre Sweat (ankle) and offensive tackle JC Latham (hip) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Tennessee cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (ankle), wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee), running back Kalel Mullings (ankle), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (back), and guard Kevin Zeitler (elbow) are all officially listed as questionable to play this weekend.

Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring) is doubtful to take the field against the Colts on Sunday.

Colts vs. Titans Betting Trends

Indianapolis is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games against Tennessee.

Indianapolis is 5-1 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

Tennessee is 1-5 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

Tennessee is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Colts vs. Titans Betting Prediction:

I like Indianapolis here. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Colts are 10-4 ATS in conference games and 5-3 ATS after a win since the start of last season. Furthermore, Indianapolis is 9-5 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 11-8 ATS in regular-season games since the inception of last year’s campaign. The Colts have been better than the Titans through 2 games this season, and that’s a trend that I think will continue in Nashville on Sunday afternoon. The pick is Indianapolis -4.5 points over Tennessee at Bovada.lv.

NFL Week 3 Colts vs. Titans Betting Prediction: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -4.5