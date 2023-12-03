Close Menu
    Colts vs. Titans NFL Week 13 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Colts vs. Titans

    Will the Colts sweep the season series against the Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday? Or is the home dog the better bet in today’s Colts vs. Titans AFC South matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    461 Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) at 462 Tennessee Titans (+1.5); o/u 42.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

    Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

    TV: CBS

    Colts vs. Titans Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Colts when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Indianapolis Colts DFS Spin

    Colts coach Shane Steichen said C Ryan Kelly (concussion) should be “good to go” for Week 13 against the Titans. It sounds like Kelly has a final hurdle or two to clear in the league’s concussion protocol but the team fully expects him to be ready by Sunday. Kelly suffered the concussion in Week 10 and missed the team’s next game, in Week 12 after their bye, because of it. With their offensive line getting healthy, Zack Moss is in line for a strong showing against the Titans.

    Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

    Treylon Burks (concussion) is questionable for Week 13 against the Colts. Per head coach Mike Vrabel, Burks still needs to get a final signoff from medical personnel before being cleared to return. Back-to-back full practices to close the week suggest he will be cleared before Sunday. Burks will return to the lineup as the Titans’ WR2. On a run-first team, that player doesn’t hold much fantasy value. He will, however, provide Will Levis with a notable upgrade at receiver against a solid Colts’ pass-defense.

    Indianapolis is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Indianapolis’s last 5 games when playing Tennessee

    Tennessee is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Indianapolis

    Tennessee is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Indianapolis

    Colts vs. Titans Prediction:

    Take Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 23-16 at home in Week 5, but they haven’t swept Tennessee since 2018 (Mike Vrabel’s first season as the Titans head coach). The Colts have also won three straight games, but they haven’t won four consecutive contests since December 2018. Finally, the Titans are 4-1 at home this season, compared to 0-6 on the road. In those five home games, they’ve averaged 23 points and allowed 16.8, whereas they averaged 11.7 points per contest while allowing 23.3 PPG away from Nissan Stadium.

    Colts vs. Titans NFL Prediction: TENNESSEE TITANS +100

