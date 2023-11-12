Colts vs. Patriots Betting Odds, Prediction and Trends

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots both head to Frankfurt, Germany to face each other on Sunday morning when Week 10’s slate begins at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network. Can the Patriots cover the 2-point spread as neutral-site underdogs? Check out our Colts vs. Patriots betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Indianapolis Colts are 4-5 straight up and 5-4 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Ravens, and their worst loss came against the Rams.

The New England Patriots are 2-7 straight up on the year and 2-7 against the spread. Their best win came against the Bills, and their worst loss came against the Raiders.

Colts vs. Patriots Matchup & Betting Odds

241 Indianapolis Colts (-2) vs. 242 New England Patriots (+2); O/U 43.5

9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

TV: NFL Network

Colts vs. Patriots Public Betting Prediction

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that the public favors the Colts in this game. According to our numbers, 58% of public bets are on Indianapolis -2. Please note that this information is subject to change all the way up to kickoff, so be sure to check the link before you pick so you’re receiving the most accurate and up-to-date public betting data.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

Colts cornerback JuJu Brents (quadriceps) and tight end Drew Ogletree (foot) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots in Frankfurt. Brents has 24 total tackles and 3 passes defended this season while Ogletree has 9 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown on the campaign.

Indianapolis wide receivers Josh Downs (knee) and Alec Pierce (ankle) are both listed as questionable for this weekend’s game. Additionally, Colts starting middle linebacker Zaire Franklin is questionable to play with a knee ailment.

New England Patriots Daily Fantasy Spin

The Patriots will be without OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (knee), OT Trent Brown (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (personal), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) against the Colts this weekend.

Several New England players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Among the most important are wide receivers Demario Douglas (ankle) and Matthew Slater (ankle), and cornerbacks Jack Jones (undisclosed), Jonathan Jones (knee), and Myles Bryant (chest). Several members of New England’s front seven are also questionable, including DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder), DT Christian Barmore (knee), and LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring).

Colts vs. Patriots Betting Trends

New England is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

New England QB Mac Jones is 4-15 ATS as an underdog in his career.

Mac Jones is 4-7 ATS in his career in “standalone” games.

Since Tom Brady left New England in 2020, the Patriots are 26-33-1 ATS.

Colts vs. Patriots Prediction:

The Patriots seem to be teetering on the edge, about to implode. The team has many issues, but chief among them is the quarterback, Mac Jones. Jones has a total QBR of 40.3 this season, which ranks 24th in the league. Some quarterbacks with a better total QBR than Mac Jones this season: Russell Wilson, Jordan Love, Sam Howell, Derek Carr, Josh Dobbs, and Baker Mayfield. Mac Jones is tied for the NFL lead with 9 interceptions thrown this season. It has been a bad showing by him this year.

The Colts offense averages 25.8 points per game, which ranks 7th in the NFL. On defense, Indy’s ability to stop the pass is underrated. The Colts rank 10th in opponent average passer rating and 10th in opponent interception percentage this year. In a game that could ultimately lead to Bill Belichick’s ouster in New England, I like Indianapolis to win and cover the small spread in Germany on Sunday morning.

NFL Week 10 Colts vs. Patriots Prediction: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -2