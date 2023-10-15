Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Prediction, Odds, and Trends

The Indianapolis Colts head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on Sunday when Week 6’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Colts cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Our Colts vs. Jaguars betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

The Indianapolis Colts are 3-2 straight up and 3-2 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Ravens, and their worst loss came against the Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-2 straight up on the year and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against the Bills, and their worst loss came against the Texans.

Colts vs. Jaguars Matchup & Betting Odds

263 Indianapolis Colts (+4.5) at 264 Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5); O/U 44.5

1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Colts vs. Jaguars Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that the public favors the Colts in this game. According to our numbers, 70% of public bets are on Indianapolis +4.5. Please note that this information is subject to change all the way up to kickoff, so be sure to check the link before you pick so you’re receiving the most accurate and up-to-date public betting data.

Indianapolis Colts DFS Spin

Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury on Wednesday. He’ll likely miss 4-8 weeks and may require surgery to repair the injury. In his stead, Indianapolis will start one of the more steady backup QBs in the league in former Jacksonville Jaguar Gardner Minshew. Minshew has a win-loss record of 9-16 as a starting quarterback, has a touchdown pass-to-interception ratio of 46-15, and has recorded a passer rating of 93.2 in his career.

Indianapolis starting right tackle Braden Smith will miss Sunday’s game with foot, wrist, and hip injuries. Smith will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by fourth-round rookie Blake Freeland.

Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

Jacksonville will be without at least two starters on Sunday. Jaguars starting wide receiver Zay Jones will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury and Jags starting left guard Walker Little will sit out with a knee injury.

Jacksonville starting inside linebacker Devin Lloyd has missed the team’s past two games with a hand injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for his team’s clash with Indianapolis this weekend. Despite that designation, multiple sources are reporting that Devin Lloyd is likely to suit up and play for Jacksonville against Indianapolis. Lloyd has 19 total tackles and 3 passes defended in 3 games this season.

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Indianapolis is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games.

Colts QB Gardner Minshew is 2-9 ATS in his last 11 starts.

Jacksonville is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Jacksonville is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Indianapolis.

Can the Colts cover this game on the road? See our pick below.

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Prediction:

I really like how Jacksonville has been playing the last two weeks. The Jaguars spent two weeks over in London and beat the Falcons 23-7 and the Bills 25-20 in their two games overseas. The latter performance was especially impressive as Buffalo is considered one of the better teams in the AFC.

Jacksonville’s defense is slightly underrated this season. The Jags rank in the top 5 in average takeaways per game (2.2). They’re 11th in opponent yards per point (16.9) and are tied for fifth in opponent punts per offensive score (1.4) this season. Jacksonville’s defense will likely be licking their chops as they go against Colts backup QB Gardner Minshew. Minshew simply doesn’t offer the run threat that regular Colts starter Anthony Richardson does, and that could lower the ceiling of the Colts’ offense this weekend.

There’s also the fact that the Jaguars have seemingly owned the Colts for the better part of 8 years from an ATS perspective. Since 2015, Jacksonville has gone 14-2-1 ATS against Indianapolis. I like the Jaguars to keep the positive momentum rolling and to win this contest by 5 points or more at home this weekend.

NFL WEEK 6 PREDICTION: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -4.5