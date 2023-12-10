Colts vs. Bengals NFL Week 14 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

After both teams played overtime last week, is the over the smart bet in Sunday’s Colts vs. Bengals matchup? Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

115 Indianapolis Colts (+1.5) at 116 Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Colts vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indianapolis Colts DFS Spin

Jonathan Taylor (thumb) will not play in Week 14 against the Bengals. Taylor did not practice this week and his initial timeline to return was believed to be 3-5 weeks, so this is nothing more than a formality. There’s an outside chance Taylor returns in Week 15, but that would even be a long-shot based on previous reports. Until he is back, Zack Moss will have a stranglehold on the Colts’ backfield. He ranks as an RB1 for the Colts’ matchup with the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

Tyler Boyd (ankle) is questionable for Week 14 against the Colts. Boyd tweaked his ankle in practice on Thursday after not appearing on the injury report the day before. He was listed as limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. It looks like Boyd will play through the injury, though fantasy managers should shy away from him as a FLEX option. He has one game over 56 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Colts vs. Bengals Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Indianapolis’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

Indianapolis is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games when playing at home against Indianapolis

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games at home

Colts vs. Bengals Prediction:

Take the over. The Colts defense was on the field for 81 plays last week in their overtime win over the Titans. That’s a ton of plays for a good defense, let alone a porous one like Indy’s defensive unit. After going to overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville, Cincinnati’s defense was also on the field for 68 plays and the Bengals have struggled on that side of the ball as well. Had Jake Browning not come alive in Cincy’s upset win over the Jags, I wouldn’t consider the over today. That said, both of these offenses should move the ball today in Cincinnati.

Colts vs. Bengals NFL Prediction: OVER 44