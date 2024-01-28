Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship Betting Odds & Prediction

The point spread for Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Championship Game currently sits at 3.5 in favor of Baltimore. Will Lamar Jackson and CO. punch their ticket to the Super Bowl while cashing for bettors? Or is it unwise to bet against Patrick Mahomes as an underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

319 Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5) at 320 Baltimore Ravens (-3.5); o/u 44.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. Ravens: Public Bettors Split on AFC Championship Game

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Humphrey Questionable for Sunday’s AFC Title Game

Ravens listed Marlon Humphrey (calf) as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. After being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Humphrey was upgraded to full on Friday. Even with his questionable tag heading into the weekend, an upgrade to close out the week is a good sign for the Ravens, who had all 53 players practice in some capacity on Friday. With the Ravens a win away from the Super Bowl, we’d expect to see Humphrey out there barring any setbacks.

Toney Ruled out vs. Ravens

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (personal/hip) is officially ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Ravens. Toney practiced in full on Wednesday but was downgraded to limited on Thursday and listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs now officially rule him out due to personal reasons in addition to his hip injury. With Skyy Moore also still out, Rashee Rice will continue to be the team’s primary wideout while Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be a deep target and Mecole Hardman will mix in for gadget plays in the AFC Championship Game.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Betting Trends

Under is 4-1-1 in Ravens last 6 playoff games

Under is 7-0-1 in Ravens last 8 playoff home games

Over is 4-1 in Chiefs last 5 road games

Over is 14-6 in Chiefs last 20 games as an underdog

Chiefs vs. Ravens Prediction:

Take Baltimore. The Ravens are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 playoff games, are 18-7-2 against the number in their last 27 games versus a team with a winning record and have covered in five of their last six games as a favorite.

I know, I know – why would you bet against Mahomes as an underdog! You can’t do that! The hell is wrong with you?

Okay, let’s peel back the union. The Chiefs dominated Buffalo’s defense last week and still needed a missed field goal to hang on to a three-point victory. The week before, they beat a frozen Miami team that was beaten at kickoff. Let’s toss out the 13-12 win over the Chargers in Week 18 because Kansas City rested its starters. But the team needed six Harrison Butker’s field goals to beat the banged-up Bengals in Week 17, lost to Adian O’Connel’s Raiders as a double-digit home favorite in Week 16 and wasn’t overly impressive in a 10-point win against Bailey Zappe and the Patriots in Week 15. The two weeks prior, they lost 20-17 to the aforementioned Bills and 27-19 to the Packers in Green Bay.

In other words, just because the Chiefs won their last two games, doesn’t mean their issues from the regular season are fixed. Guard Joe Thuney is out, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco are banged up and the defense could have some pieces missing as well. This run is over.

Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -3.5