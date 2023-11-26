Chiefs vs. Raiders NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday when Week 12’s late slate begins at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Can the Chiefs cover the 9-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Chiefs vs. Raiders betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 7-3 straight up and 6-4 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Dolphins, and their worst loss came against the Broncos.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-6 straight up on the year and 6-5 against the spread. Their best win came against the Packers, and their worst loss came against the Bears.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Matchup & Betting Odds

269 Kansas City Chiefs (-9) at 270 Las Vegas Raiders (+9); o/u 43.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. Raiders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Chiefs Daily Fantasy Spin

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (thumb) and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) will both sit out Sunday afternoon’s game against the Raiders. Kansas City wide receiver Richie James has been activated from injured reserve and is officially listed as questionable as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Chiefs CB Joshua Williams (shoulder), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee), and OT Donovan Smith (neck) are all probable to play in Las Vegas this weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders Daily Fantasy Spin

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is listed as doubtful to play on Sunday due to a knee injury, but he will make every effort to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Crosby is tied for sixth in the NFL with 10.5 sacks this season. Las Vegas linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), safety Marcus Epps (neck), and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) have all been designated as questionable to play on Sunday. Spillane leads the Raiders with 94 total tackles in 11 games played this season.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Trends

Las Vegas is 14-11 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Las Vegas is 13-9 ATS as the home team since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Kansas City is 12-16 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Kansas City is 2-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2021 season.

The under is 19-11 in Kansas City’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 17-10-1 in Las Vegas’s games since the beginning of last season.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Prediction:

Kansas City has lost 2 of their last 3 games. The Chiefs have looked vulnerable of late, and their weakness at the wide receiver position has been exposed. They’ll be missing WR Mecole Hardman for this contest and WR Richie James may not be able to suit up despite being activated from injured reserve. Additionally, of the Chiefs’ 8 wins this season, 4 of them have come by 8 points or less.

The Raiders are 3-0 ATS under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, and it appears the club is playing harder for their new head coach than they did under Josh McDaniels. The Raiders have also inserted rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell in lieu of veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, and O’Connell has a 2-2 straight-up record as a starter this year. I think the Raiders, who are 17-13 ATS at home since moving to Las Vegas secure the cover against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 12 Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction: LAS VEGAS RAIDERS +9