Chiefs vs. Patriots NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

Kansas City is unlikely to lose three consecutive games when it takes on New England on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. That said, will Patrick Mahomes and Co. cover as an 8.5-point favorite in this Chiefs vs. Patriots matchup from Foxborough?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

331 Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5) at 332 New England Patriots (+8.5); o/u 37

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: FOX

Chiefs vs. Patriots Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Chiefs DFS Spin

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said Isiah Pacheco had shoulder surgery and will miss Week 15 against the Patriots. “We’ll probably anticipate getting him back next week,” Reid said of his star running back. Pachecho’s surgery was classified as a “clean up” by Reid, and the short timeframe for recovery suggests it isn’t anything too serious.

Pacheco’s absence for Week 15 means it will be another week of Clyde Edwards-Helaire operating as the lead back while Jerick McKinnon spells him on passing downs. While CEH and McKinnon saw an even split of the snaps last week against the Bills, it was CEH who led the way in opportunities with 15 while McKinnon saw only seven. Both backs will be hard to trust heading into a matchup against the lowly Patriots. CEH should be treated as a touchdown-dependent RB3, while McKinnon should be avoided outside of PPR leagues.

New England Patriots DFS Spin

JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) is questionable for Week 15 against the Chiefs. With Demario Douglas cleared to return from his concussion, JuJu will move back into a part-time role if active. He is not on the fantasy radar for Week 15. His absence would boost Douglas’s FLEX outlook slightly. Tyquan Thornton is also questionable for Week 15.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Betting Trends

Kansas City is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games on the road

Kansas City is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing New England

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New England’s last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of New England’s last 5 games

Chiefs vs. Patriots Prediction:

Take New England. Bill Belichick is 7-4 all-time against Andy Reid, including the playoffs. The Chiefs have also dropped back-to-back games and while they haven’t lost three in a row since dropping four straight back in 2017, they also shouldn’t be favored by over a touchdown to any opponent right now. That includes a New England team in the midst of a horrible season, although a Pats squad that also is coming off one its best game of the season (a 21-18 win in Pittsburgh on short rest).

Chiefs vs. Patriots NFL Prediction: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS +8.5