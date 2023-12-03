Chiefs vs. Packers NFL Week 13 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Kansas City laying six points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 42.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday night’s Chiefs vs. Packers matchup? Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

471 Kansas City Chiefs (-6) at 472 Green Bay Packers (+6); o/u 42.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: NBC

Chiefs vs. Packers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Chiefs DFS Spin

Chiefs coach Andy Reid believes Rashee Rice is doing a good job making his game more “Patrick Mahomes friendly.” “When we’re doing special teams and he’s not in there, he goes over and works with Pat,” Reid said of the rookie wideout. “They talk through things, then they run routes (and Mahomes says) ‘This is the look where I’m seeing you on this route against this coverage.’ They spend time with each other there and then off the field, likewise. In meetings they keep an open communication there, so it’s something that is needed, especially with a young receiver. … He’s getting better every week. He’s getting a little bit more production, yes, but also a few more plays and opportunities to get in the game.”

This is Reid’s long way of saying Rice could build off his Week 12 “breakout.” There could still be a few more growing pains with a developing first-year receiver, but his big plays could help flip fantasy playoff matchups as a WR3.

Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

Aaron Jones (knee) will not play in Week 13 against the Chiefs. AJ Dillon will draw another start with Jones not available. Dillon has 35 touches for 142 scoreless yards over the past two weeks. The volume has been there, but Dillon has been unable to find the end zone or break off many long runs, leaving him stranded on the RB2/3 border. He gets a tough matchup with the Chiefs this week, but the role is too good for most fantasy managers to pass on with six teams on bye.

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Trends

Kansas City is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games at home

Green Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Kansas City

Chiefs vs. Packers Prediction:

Take Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are starting to find their groove again offensively. They trailed the Raiders 14-0 last week, then came roaring back in a lopsided 31-17 victory. Rice has emerged as the outside-the-numbers threat that the Chiefs have desperately needed to complement Travis Kelce and the KC defense has been outstanding since Week 1.

Granted, Jordan Love is coming off one of the best games of his career last Thursday in Detroit. Still, Mahomes is going to absolutely shred Joe Barry’s defense tonight. Love will be playing catch-up all night.

Chiefs vs. Packers NFL Prediction: KASNAS CITY CHIEFS -6