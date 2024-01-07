Close Menu
    Chiefs vs. Chargers NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Chiefs vs. Chargers

    The Chiefs vs. Chargers matchup on Sunday in L.A. won’t have much on the line when it comes to the NFL playoffs. With that in mind, are the Chargers a sound play as a 3.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    481 Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5) at 482 Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5); o/u 35.5

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

    SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

    TV: CBS

    Chiefs vs. Chargers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Kansas City Chiefs DFS Spin

    Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Isiah Pacheco (quad/shoulder) plays in Week 18 against the Chargers. Pacheco should be listed as questionable for Week 18 when the Chiefs drop their final injury report. Despite Reid’s comments, it’s hard to imagine Pacheco suiting up for a meaningless game versus the Chargers. The Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 seed and have already given Patrick Mahomes the week off. If he Pacheco is ruled out, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La’Mical Perine will be the only two running backs on the 53-man roster for the Chiefs.

    Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

    Joey Bosa (foot) won’t play in Week 18 against the Chiefs. Injuries have slowed Bosa in recent years. The veteran pass rusher appeared in just nine games this season, totaling 20 tackles and 6.5 sacks, and has appeared in just 14 games over the last two years. A foot injury that has sidelined him since November will keep him out for the remainder of the season, as he’ll now look to get right in time for the 2024 season.

    Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against LA Chargers

    Kansas City is 16-3 SU in its last 19 games when playing LA Chargers

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of LA Chargers’ last 14 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Chargers’ last 7 games at home

    Chiefs vs. Chargers Prediction:

    Take the under. I could see one team being held to 10 or fewer points today at SoFi Stadium. Both teams will be playing backups and the Chargers were banged-up as it is. The Chiefs are attractive as a 3.5-point underdog against a Chargers team that won’t have Bosa, Justin Herbert or Keenan Allen, but the under the safer bet.

    Chiefs vs. Chargers NFL Prediction: UNDER 35.5

