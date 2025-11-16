Chiefs vs Broncos Odds — Week 11 Line & Picks

DENVER, CO — The Kansas City Chiefs head to altitude for an AFC West showdown with the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon. Kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, the Chiefs vs Broncos odds show Kansas City installed as a -4 favorite with a total of 45. With public tickets tilting toward the defending champs, our look at the current Chiefs vs Broncos odds focuses on how the spread, total and betting splits line up heading into Week 11.

How to Watch Chiefs vs Broncos

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET 📺 TV: CBS

CBS 🏟 Venue: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO

Chiefs vs Broncos Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Kansas City Chiefs −4 45 −220 Denver Broncos +4 45 +180

Chiefs vs Broncos — Odds & Market Read

The early move from a small Kansas City number toward the current −4 reflects respect for the Chiefs’ floor on offense and their improved defense. Kansas City has become more comfortable winning lower-scoring games, leaning on structure and situational play-calling rather than constant explosives. That profile tends to travel well, even at altitude.

Denver, meanwhile, has shown more resistance at home, particularly when it can lean on the run game and shorten possessions. The Broncos’ best path is to control early downs, keep the script balanced, and force Kansas City into longer drives against a defense that tightens in the red zone. Bettors tracking opening numbers against the current line will recognize how this movement ties directly into concepts like closing line value and why that matters over a full season.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 11

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Kansas City Chiefs 58% −1.5 → −3.5 Denver Broncos 42% +1.5 → +3.5

Market Read: A modest majority of tickets on Kansas City with the line climbing through the field-goal range shows steady interest in the road favorite but not an extreme one-sided rush. If this drifts higher, line shoppers using our line-shopping guide may look for a cheap +4.5 on Denver or a reduced moneyline price on the Chiefs.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Chiefs vs Broncos Prediction & Expert Pick

Denver’s defensive improvement and home field give the underdog a reasonable case against an inflated number, particularly if the Broncos can stay balanced and protect the football. Kansas City still has the clearer path to winning the game outright, but this spread now asks them to clear multiple key numbers in a divisional road spot.

Pick: Broncos +4

Lean: Under 45

