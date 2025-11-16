Chiefs vs Broncos Odds — Week 11 Line & Picks

How to Watch Chiefs vs Broncos
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: CBS
- 🏟 Venue: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO
Chiefs vs Broncos Odds — Week 11
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Kansas City Chiefs
|−4
|45
|−220
|Denver Broncos
|+4
|45
|+180
Chiefs vs Broncos — Odds & Market Read
The early move from a small Kansas City number toward the current −4 reflects respect for the Chiefs’ floor on offense and their improved defense. Kansas City has become more comfortable winning lower-scoring games, leaning on structure and situational play-calling rather than constant explosives. That profile tends to travel well, even at altitude.
Denver, meanwhile, has shown more resistance at home, particularly when it can lean on the run game and shorten possessions. The Broncos’ best path is to control early downs, keep the script balanced, and force Kansas City into longer drives against a defense that tightens in the red zone. Bettors tracking opening numbers against the current line will recognize how this movement ties directly into concepts like closing line value and why that matters over a full season.
Who is The Public Betting – Week 11
|Team
|Tickets
|Open → Current
|Kansas City Chiefs
|58%
|−1.5 → −3.5
|Denver Broncos
|42%
|+1.5 → +3.5
Market Read: A modest majority of tickets on Kansas City with the line climbing through the field-goal range shows steady interest in the road favorite but not an extreme one-sided rush. If this drifts higher, line shoppers using our line-shopping guide may look for a cheap +4.5 on Denver or a reduced moneyline price on the Chiefs.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Chiefs vs Broncos Prediction & Expert Pick
Denver’s defensive improvement and home field give the underdog a reasonable case against an inflated number, particularly if the Broncos can stay balanced and protect the football. Kansas City still has the clearer path to winning the game outright, but this spread now asks them to clear multiple key numbers in a divisional road spot.
Pick: Broncos +4
Lean: Under 45
