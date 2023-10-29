Chiefs vs. Broncos NFL Week 8 Betting Odds & Prediction

AFC West rivals meet in Denver on Sunday when the Broncos host the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET. Will Denver cover as a home underdog or is there a smarter bet on the board? Keep reading for betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Chiefs vs. Broncos matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

271 Kansas City Chiefs (-7) at 272 Denver Broncos (+7); o/u 45.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. Broncos Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Chiefs DFS Spin

Rashee Rice ran a season-high 30 routes in the Chiefs’ Week 7 win over the Chargers. This is the closest we’ve come to Rice playing as the Chiefs’ WR1. While he was Narrowly out-snapped by Marquez Valdes-Scantling (47) and Skyy Moore (41), Rice ran the second-most routes of any Chiefs receiver and was second in targets behind only Travis Kelce (13). Currently rostered in only 58 percent of Yahoo leagues, Rice is fast approaching WR3 status if his playing time continues to grow. Sunday’s win over the Chargers marked only the third time Rice has run 20 or more routes this season.

Denver Broncos DFS Spin

Broncos S Kareem Jackson’s suspension has been reduced from four games to two. Jackson was initially suspended four games for violating the league’s unnecessary roughness rules. Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, who was appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, issued the reduction in Jackson’s suspension after he appealed. Jackson will be eligible to return Tuesday, November 14th, in time for the Broncos’ Week 10 game against the Vikings.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Trends

Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Denver

The Chiefs are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Denver

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Denver’s last 12 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Denver’s last 7 games at home

Chiefs vs. Broncos Prediction:

Take Denver. The Broncos should have covered in Kansas City a few weeks ago when Chiefs’ backers received a front door cover. Regardless, the Broncos have played Patrick Mahomes tough over the last three seasons. While they failed to cover against the Chiefs as a 10.5-point underdog on October 12, they cashed against Kansas City in both meetings last season. In fact, they have beaten the Chiefs at the window in four out of the last six meetings between these two teams, including twice in Denver over that span.

Chiefs vs. Broncos NFL Prediction: DENVER BRONCOS +7