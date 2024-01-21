Chiefs vs. Bills NFL Divisional Round Betting Odds & Prediction

The line for Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Bills matchup opened at 2.5 and that’s where it remains ahead of the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Will Josh Allen and the Bills punch their ticket to the AFC title game against the Ravens? Or will it be Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

317 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5) at 318 Buffalo Bills (-2.5); o/u 45.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills: Public Bettors Throwing Money Behind Buffalo

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Moore won’t be activated from Injured Reserve

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Skyy Moore (knee) won’t be activated from injured reserve before the Divisional Round against the Bills.

Per Reid, Moore tweaked his knee in practice this week. He didn’t make it sound like a major setback, but it’s still a bad sign for Moore’s outlook if the Chiefs move onto the AFC Championship. Rookie left tackle Wanya Morris has also been ruled out for the Divisional Round.

Davis will not play in the Divisional Round

Gabe Davis (knee) will not play in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs. Davis sprained his PCL in Week 18 and will now miss a second game because of the issue. Davis didn’t practice this week, putting his status for the AFC Championship, should Buffalo make it, in doubt as well. Khalil Shakir will step in as the team’s No. 2 receiver once again. Shakir has nine grabs for 136 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield will both see an uptick in routes as well.

Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Trends

Over is 5-1 in Bills last 6 playoff games

Under is 6-2 in Bills last 8 home games

Over is 15-7 in Chiefs last 22 road games

Under is 20-8 in Chiefs last 28 vs. AFC

Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction:

Take Kansas City. The Chiefs are 13-2-1 against the spread in their last 16 games as a road underdog. They’re also 16-5-1 against the number in their last 22 games as a road dog of 0.5 to 3.0 points, are 5-2 at the window in their last seven playoff games and are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games versus a team with a winning record.

On the other side, the Bills are just 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game. The injuries are mounting on defense for Buffalo. Despite Kansas City’s woes offensively this season, I trust the Chiefs in this position.

Chiefs vs. Bills NFL Prediction: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS +2.5