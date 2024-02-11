Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl LVIII Betting Trends & Odds

The 49ers opened as a 2-point favorite over the Chiefs for Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Vegas. With the line down to 1.5 and the total sitting at 47.5, what are some of the best Super Bowl LVIII betting trends?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Still Hammering KC

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mahomes, Chiefs Hot Against the Spread

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been hot at the betting window. Kansas City has covered the spread in five straight games overall and in five consecutive playoff contests. The Chiefs are also 4-0 against the number in their last four games when playing against an opponent that has a winning record and are 18-7-1 at the betting window in their last 26 contests when listed as an underdog.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Trends: 49ers Struggling at the Window

While Kansas City has thrived at the betting window of late, it’s been the opposite story for San Francisco. The 49ers have dropped four out of their last five games against the spread and are just 1-4 against the number in their last five games when listed as a favorite. The Niners have also dropped four straight at the betting window in their last four games versus a team with a winning record and have dropped four out of their last five games ATS following a win.

Under Hot in Recent Kansas City Games

The under is 5-1 in the Chiefs’ last six games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven playoff contests and are 6-1 in their last seven games versus a team with a winning record. The total has also fallen under in seven out of the Chiefs’ last nine games following an ATS win and is 4-1 in their last five games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous contest.

49ers also Cashing Under Recently

The under is 11-3 in the 49ers’ last 14 playoff games and is 4-1 in their last five games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous contest. The total has also fallen under in seven out of San Francisco’s last eight games when listed as a favorite of between 0.5 and 3.0 points.