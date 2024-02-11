Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds & Prediction

The line for Super Bowl LVIII opened at 2 in favor of the 49ers and even reached 2.5 at one point during the week. Now down to 1.5 at most books, what’s the best bet for Super Bowl Sunday’s 49ers vs. Chiefs matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. 49ers: Public Bettors Still Hammering KC

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

49ers Remove Kittle from Injury Report

49ers removed George Kittle (toe) from their injury report for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs. Kittle was limited in each of the 49ers’ first two practices to open the week but was upgraded to full on Friday. The veteran tight end was never at risk of missing Sunday’s game and is officially good to go after being removed from the report. In addition to Kittle, the 49ers also removed Arik Armstead (knee/foot) from the injury report.

Rice Removed from Injury Report

Chiefs removed Rashee Rice (ankles) from the team’s injury report for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers. Whatever injury befell Rice on Thursday appears to be minor. The rookie receiver was listed as a full participant in Friday’s final tune-up and will be good to go for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup. In addition to Rice, the Chiefs also removed defensive tackle Chris Jones from the injury report. Jones was listed all week with a quad injury but also managed to log a full practice every day of the week.

Chiefs vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Under is 5-1 in Chiefs last 6 games overall

Under is 11-3 in 49ers last 14 playoff games

Over is 5-1 in 49ers last 6 vs. a team with a winning record

Under is 5-2 in Chiefs last 7 playoff games

Chiefs vs. 49ers Prediction:

Take Kansas City. The Chiefs have covered in five straight games overall and in five straight playoff games dating back to last season. They’re also 4-0 against the number in their last four games versus a team with a winning record, are 18-7-1 at the betting window in their last 26 games as an underdog and they’ve covered in four straight games following an ATS win.

Going beyond the trends, the 49ers won’t be able to get away with they did in the Divisional round and the NFC Championship Game tonight versus Kansas City. They fell behind to both Green Bay and Detroit before storming back in the second half. The Chiefs are not the Lions from a defensive standpoint. They also won’t wilt like Detroit did when the lights started to get too bright.

Do the Chiefs have the same weapons that the Niners have offensively? No, but Rice, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco are more than enough for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. But this game will come down to Steve Spagnuolo’s ability to draw up a game plan to slow down Kyle Shanahan’s dynamic offense.

Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS +108