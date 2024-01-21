Chiefs at Bills Over/Under NFL Divisional Playoffs Prediction

The total for Sunday evening’s Chiefs at Bills matchup sits at 45.5. Will both offenses come alive or is the under the better bet tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

317 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5) at 318 Buffalo Bills (-2.5); o/u 45.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills: Public Bettors Throwing Money Behind Buffalo

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toney Ruled Out vs. Buffalo

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip) has been downgraded to OUT for the Divisional Round against the Bills. Toney had been listed as questionable as recently as Friday afternoon, but after practicing on a limited basis all week with ankle and hip injuries, the Chiefs have ruled him out for Sunday night. While that likely won’t impact the Chiefs much on the field, it does rob Toney of a possible shot at redemption as his offsides penalty contributed to the Chiefs’ loss to the Bills earlier in the season which led to this playoff game being played in Buffalo.

Bills Remove Diggs from Injury Report

Stefon Diggs (foot) was removed from the Divisional Round injury report and will play against the Chiefs. Diggs popped up on the injury report as a DNP on Thursday, causing some concern that he would be unable to play versus the Chiefs. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Diggs injured his foot in the Bills’ Wild Card Round win over the Steelers. Though Diggs was limited in Friday’s practice, the team removed him from the injury report entirely. Diggs enters the Divisional Round as one of the best fantasy options on the weekend’s slate.

Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Trends

Bills are 4-0-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

Chiefs are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 playoff games

Bills are 5-2-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Chiefs are 13-2-1 ATS in their last 16 games as a road underdog

Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Bills’ last eight games as a home favorite, is 6-2 in their last eight home games and has cashed in nine out of their last 10 games when they’re listed as a favorite between 0.5 and 3.0 points. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Chiefs’ last four games overall, is 20-8 in their last 28 conference games and is 5-0 in their lat five games when facing an opponent with a winning record.

Chiefs vs. Bills NFL Prediction: UNDER 45.5