Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Chiefs at Bills Over/Under NFL Divisional Playoffs Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Chiefs at Bills

    The total for Sunday evening’s Chiefs at Bills matchup sits at 45.5. Will both offenses come alive or is the under the better bet tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    317 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5) at 318 Buffalo Bills (-2.5); o/u 45.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

    Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

    TV: CBS

    Chiefs vs. Bills: Public Bettors Throwing Money Behind Buffalo

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Toney Ruled Out vs. Buffalo

    Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip) has been downgraded to OUT for the Divisional Round against the Bills. Toney had been listed as questionable as recently as Friday afternoon, but after practicing on a limited basis all week with ankle and hip injuries, the Chiefs have ruled him out for Sunday night. While that likely won’t impact the Chiefs much on the field, it does rob Toney of a possible shot at redemption as his offsides penalty contributed to the Chiefs’ loss to the Bills earlier in the season which led to this playoff game being played in Buffalo.

    Bills Remove Diggs from Injury Report

    Stefon Diggs (foot) was removed from the Divisional Round injury report and will play against the Chiefs. Diggs popped up on the injury report as a DNP on Thursday, causing some concern that he would be unable to play versus the Chiefs. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Diggs injured his foot in the Bills’ Wild Card Round win over the Steelers. Though Diggs was limited in Friday’s practice, the team removed him from the injury report entirely. Diggs enters the Divisional Round as one of the best fantasy options on the weekend’s slate.

    Bills are 4-0-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

    Chiefs are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 playoff games

    Bills are 5-2-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall

    Chiefs are 13-2-1 ATS in their last 16 games as a road underdog

    Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Bills’ last eight games as a home favorite, is 6-2 in their last eight home games and has cashed in nine out of their last 10 games when they’re listed as a favorite between 0.5 and 3.0 points. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Chiefs’ last four games overall, is 20-8 in their last 28 conference games and is 5-0 in their lat five games when facing an opponent with a winning record.

    Chiefs vs. Bills NFL Prediction: UNDER 45.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com