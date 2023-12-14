Close Menu
    Chargers vs. Raiders NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Chargers vs. Raiders

    The Chargers vs. Raiders matchup on Thursday Night Football will be a battle of the backup quarterbacks. Will the Raiders cover as a 3.5-point home favorite or are the Chargers the better bet tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    301 Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5) at 302 Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5); o/u 34.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 14, 2023

    Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Chargers vs. Raiders Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

    Keenan Allen (heel) will not play in Week 15 against the Raiders. Allen did not practice at all this week because of the heel issue. With Justin Herbert out for the year, the Chargers’ season is over with just under a month left. Because of that, there was no reason for the team to rush Allen back to action for a meaningless game versus the Raiders. He may return in a week or two, but it will be with Easton Stick as the starting quarterback. The Chargers will get an extended look at rookie receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis in Week 15.

    Las Vegas Raiders DFS Spin

    NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Davante Adams (illness, questionable) “is expected to go” in Week 15 against the Chargers. Adams popped up on Wednesday’s injury report with an illness and was officially listed as questionable. Despite the late designation, whatever bug Adams is dealing with isn’t expected to keep him out of Thursday night’s game. The veteran receiver should be available and can be started as a high-volume play against a struggling Chargers secondary.

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Chargers’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of LA Chargers’s last 11 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 7 of Las Vegas’s last 8 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Las Vegas’s last 6 games

    Chargers vs. Raiders Prediction:

    Take the Chargers. I’m going to be honest: The only reason I like the Chargers is because of the hook. That’s it. There’s no other reason to like the Bolts, save for the fact that they’re playing a lousy Raiders team that was shutout at home last Sunday by the Vikings. Otherwise, without Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen, it’s hard to back an L.A. team that has been a massive disappointment this season. But give me the hook in a game that should come down to a field goal either way.

    Chargers vs. Raiders NFL Prediction: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS +3.5

