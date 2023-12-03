Chargers vs. Patriots NFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

A pair of struggling teams will meet in Foxborough on Sunday, where the Patriots will host the Chargers at 1:00 p.m. ET. Despite New England’s issues offensively, is the home dog the smart bet in this Chargers vs. Patriots matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

451 Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5) at 452 New England Patriots (+5.5); o/u 39.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: CBS

Chargers vs. Patriots Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Chargers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Keenan Allen (quad, questionable) said his injury is “not bad” and that he will be active against the Patriots. “This is light, honestly,” Allen said. “Thigh contusion is like a solid nick. That’s considered not bad.” Allen also said his ongoing shoulder injury is not an issue. “I feel great. This late in the season, I couldn’t ask to be feeling any better.” Allen is an elite Week 13 option.

New England Patriots DFS Spin

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports Bailey Zappe will start in Week 13 against the Chargers. Howe added that the Pats have prepared a package of plays for Malik Cunningham. Zappe didn’t do much after replacing Mac Jones in Week 12. He took over at halftime and threw for 54 scoreless yards and an interception.

Normally that wouldn’t earn a player the starting nod in the following week, but with the alternative of crawling back to Jones looking equally as unappealing, Bill Belichick will give Zappe a shot versus the Chargers. The move doesn’t change much for the offense’s outlook. For fantasy purposes, DeVante Parker is a lowly WR6 while Hunter Henry remains stuck in the TE2 ranks.

Chargers vs. Patriots Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of LA Chargers’s last 9 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Chargers’s last 5 games on the road

New England is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing LA Chargers

New England is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing LA Chargers

Chargers vs. Patriots Prediction:

Take New England. I don’t care how bad the Patriots have been this season: The Chargers shouldn’t be favored by nearly a touchdown against anyone, especially on the road. Including playoffs, the Chargers lost each of their last seven games against the Patriots and Justin Herbert is 0-2 versus Bill Belichick.

For as horrendous as their offense has been this season, New England has been stout defensively of late. They held the Giants and Colts to 10 points, respectively, and the Commanders to 20 points. Granted, they didn’t exactly face a Murder’s Row of quarterbacks in those games, but the Pats defense has played well nonetheless.

Chargers vs. Patriots NFL Prediction: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS +5.5