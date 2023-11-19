Chargers vs. Packers NFL Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

A pair of struggling teams will meet at Lambeau Field where the Packers will host the Chargers at 1:00 p.m. ET. Is Los Angeles a layup as a 3-point road favorite? Or is Green Bay the smarter bet as a home dog in today’s Chargers vs. Packers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

455 Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at 456 Green Bay Packers (+3); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Chargers vs. Packers Public Betting Information

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Keenan Allen (shoulder) practiced in full on Friday and is questionable for Week 11 against the Packers. Allen is at little to no risk of missing Week 11’s matchup against the Packers. After opening the week with a DNP on Wednesday, he was officially limited on Thursday and upgraded to full on Friday.

Allen suffered this shoulder injury in last week’s game against the Lions but pushed through it to haul in 11 passes for 175 yards and two scores. The Chargers’ WR1 will be on the fantasy radar as a high-end WR1 against the Packers.

Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

Christian Watson (shoulder) was removed from the Week 11 injury report and will play against the Rams. Watson was limited in practice throughout the week, though the light practices were clearly a precaution as he didn’t even get hit with a questionable tag. The speedy receiver should play without any limitations on Sunday. The bigger issue for Watson has been his connection, or lack thereof, with Jordan Love. The two have rarely been on the same page this year, resulting in one game over 37 yards and no four-catch outings this year. Watson will rank as a WR4 until things turnaround for the Green Bay offense.

Chargers vs. Packers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of LA Chargers’s last 7 games

LA Chargers is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games on the road

Green Bay is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing LA Chargers

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games

Chargers vs. Packers Prediction:

Take Green Bay. The Packers are 10-2 all-time against the Chargers, which is their best win percentage against an active franchise. While nobody will mistake Green Bay’s offense for Detroit’s, Los Angeles also just surrendered 533 yards of offense last week. Brandon Staley doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing and makes horrendous decisions in close games. The way to beat this Packers team is on the ground, but the Chargers don’t have much of a rushing attack. This has upset written all over it today.

Chargers vs. Packers NFL Prediction: GREEN BAY PACKERS +3