Chargers vs. Jets Over/Under NFL Betting Prediction & Odds

With the number sitting at 39.5, what’s the best bet when it comes to Monday night’s Chargers vs. Jets over/under? Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

475 Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at 476 New York Jets (+3.5); o/u 39.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 6, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: ESPN

Chargers vs. Jets Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Chargers placed WR Joshua Palmer (knee) on injured reserve. Palmer was already ruled out for Week 9’s contest against the Jets, but will now miss at least the next four games while recovering from a knee injury. The third-year receiver has totaled 23 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown this season, playing as the Bolts’ WR2 opposite Keenan Allen. With Palmer now out for the next four weeks, rookie Quentin Johnston could be on the fantasy radar as a fringe WR3/WR4 going forward

New York Jets DFS Spin

Garrett Wilson caught 7-of-13 targets for 100 yards in the Jets’ Week 8 win over the Giants.

It took overtime to get Wilson there, but he reached triple digits for the first time this season. It was just the second time he reached 100 yards in a game that Zach Wilson started. Wilson earned a 36 percent target share in this game and Breece Hall was second on the team with nine looks. When Wilson (Zach) wanted to move the chains, he looked to Wilson (Garrett). Though the New York offense remains stagnant sans Aaron Rodgers, Garrett will remain in the TE2 mix for Week 9 based on his elite role.

Chargers vs. Jets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Chargers’ last 5 games

LA Chargers is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against NY Jets

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Jets’ last 12 games

Chargers vs. Jets Prediction:

Take the under. The Jets are allowing a NFL-low 15 points per game over their current three-game winning streak (dating back to Week 5). They’ve also allowed the lowest Total QBR (31) and yards per play (4.3) over that same span. The Jets have back-to-back games allowing no more than 15 points and are also quarterbacked by Zach Wilson, so they don’t plan on scoring much, either.

Chargers vs. Jets NFL Prediction: UNDER 39.5