Chargers vs. Cowboys Picks & Predictions for NFL Week 16

The Cowboys’ playoff hopes are on life support while the Chargers are hoping to taking another step to securing a postseason berth. The two teams will clash at 1:00 p.m. ET in Dallas. With the spread listed at 2 in favor of the home team and the total sitting at 49.5, what’s the best bet in today’s Chargers vs. Cowboys matchup?

Chargers vs. Cowboys Game Day Information

📅 Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, 🕐 Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

📍 Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX

📺 TV: CBS

🏈 Week: NFL Week 16

Chargers at Cowboys — Week 16 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Chargers +2 Over 49.5 +110 Carolina Panthers -2 Under 49.5 -127 Opening line: Chargers -2/Cowboys +2

Current Outlook & Odds

The Dallas Cowboys (6–7-1) enter this Week 16 home game at AT&T Stadium trying to stay alive in the NFC playoff hunt, though their postseason chances are razor-thin. Even with a win here and help elsewhere, the Cowboys’ road to January football is extremely unlikely.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers (10–4) are in solid shape in the AFC and would further solidify their playoff picture with a road win in Dallas. Oddsmakers have this as a close game — Dallas is a small favorite (~-2.5) but lines vary between Cowboys and Chargers depending on sportsbook movement, underscoring how tight this matchup feels. The total hovers around 49-51 points.

Public Betting Tickets

Chargers at Cowboys — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Los Angeles Chargers 74% -2.5 → +2 Dallas Cowboys 26% +2.5 → -2

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Team Strengths & Key Stats

Dallas Cowboys Offense

The Cowboys offense ranks among the NFL’s most productive units in 2025, especially through the air — Dallas is near the top of the league in total yardage and passing yards .

QB Dak Prescott continues to be a leader, pushing toward 4,000+ passing yards on the season with a solid touchdown total.

CeeDee Lamb remains Dallas’ top receiving weapon when available, hauling in significant targets and yardage (nearly 1,000 yards on the season as of mid-week).

Los Angeles Chargers Offense

The Chargers are balanced under QB Justin Herbert , with a mix of explosive playmaking in the passing game and contributions from RBs and tight ends.

Kicker Cameron Dicker has been one of the league’s most reliable specialists this season, a real asset in a potentially tight game.

Defensive & Situational Notes

Dallas has struggled on defense this season, especially against tough offensive units, surrendering high point totals in recent weeks.

Dallas’ secondary has been hit by injuries — standout CB DaRon Bland is likely out after foot trouble resurged, and other defensive backs are questionable or limited.

Chargers have their own injury questions (WR Quentin Johnston, CB Elijah Molden, others listed as questionable), but have shown the ability to win despite adversity.

Injury & Availability Watch

Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb: Limited/illness — status could shape how aggressive Dallas’ passing attack is.

DaRon Bland: Doubtful after another foot surgery situation — a significant loss in coverage.

Multiple offensive line and defensive personnel “questionable” with varied practice participation.

Chargers

Notable Chargers listed as questionable include WRs and DBs — monitor late reports

Matchup Breakdown

Passing vs. Pass Defense:

The Cowboys’ high-octane passing game could be challenged by a Chargers secondary that has grown tougher late in the season. Dallas’ own defense has given up significant yardage through the air, making this potentially a matchup of aerial strengths and weaknesses.

Pressure & Front Seven:

Los Angeles’ pass rush is opportunistic — Dallas’ offensive line has had protection issues at times this season, a key factor if Herbert gets time to dissect the Dallas secondary.

Red Zone & Situational:

This game could come down to efficiency around the goal line and special teams — Dicker’s reliability for the Chargers may be a hidden edge in a tight finish.

Chargers vs. Cowboys Picks & Predictions

This has the makings of a close, competitive afternoon in Arlington. The Cowboys’ offense can put up points, but their defense may struggle to contain Herbert and the Chargers’ balanced attack. Combined with Dallas’ injury concerns and motivation differences (playoff hope vs. solid positioning), this one feels like a road team that keeps it close and steals it late.

🔮 Final Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Cowboys 24

Responsible Gaming

