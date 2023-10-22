Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Chargers are already seemingly at a fork in the road when it comes to their season. Either keep losing winnable games and have the season go off the rails, or circle the wagons and turn back into a playoff contender. Which road will they travel down today when they visit Arrowhead Stadium? Check out our Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction ahead.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

467 Los Angeles Chargers (+5.5) at 468 Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5); o/u 47.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS

Chargers vs. Chiefs Public Betting Information

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Chargers S Derwin James (ankle) is questionable for Week 7 against the Chiefs. James popped up on the injury report with the ankle issue on Thursday after getting in a limited practice. He was downgraded to a DNP on Friday, putting him on the wrong side of questionable for Week 7. He previously missed time this year with a hamstring injury.

Kansas City Chiefs DFS Spin

Kadarius Toney caught 3-of-6 targets for nine yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Week 6 win over the Broncos. Toney “added” two carries for -5 yards and nearly tossed an interception on a harried trick play. Toney took a wobbly toss from Patrick Mahomes and forced a throw into double coverage. One of his rushes was a direct snap, two-yard loss on a third quarter third down. As you can guess from those two sentences, coach Andy Reid was hella-mega bored this evening. For his three-yard score in the second quarter, Toney was freed by a rub route. Toney remains nowhere close to an every-snap player, but Justin Watson suffered a serious elbow injury this evening. Toney could be forced onto the field more in Week 7 against the Chargers.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

LA Chargers is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Kansas City

The Chargers are 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Kansas City

The Chiefs are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Kansas City is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games at home

Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction:

Take L.A. I don’t trust Brandon Staley as far as I can throw him, but I do believe the Chargers will be in this one throughout. The Chiefs have their own issues, specifically offensively. Patrick Mahomes has bailed them out, as he often does, but Andy Reid is often to pass-happy with his play-calling and the Chiefs just don’t have outside threats to challenge opponents. They got away with that last year because Travis Kelce was 100-percent. Now that he’s banged-up (he’s dealing with both ankle and knee issues), he entire passing game hasn’t been as effective. (I mean, how do you only muster 19 points at home against the Broncos on a short week?)

The bottom line is that the Chargers are desperate to get to 3-3 on the season and this is a division rivalry. This one will be tight.

Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL Prediction: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS +5.5