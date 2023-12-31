Chargers vs. Broncos NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

AFC West rivals will meet at Empower Field on Sunday, where the Chargers vs. Broncos matchup will take place at 4:25 p.m. ET. With Russell Wilson now benched, will the Chargers cover as a 3.5-point underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

129 Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5) at 130 Denver Broncos (-3.5); o/u 36.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: CBS

Chargers vs. Broncos Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Broncos when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (heel) is out for Week 17 against the Broncos. Allen spent the week working with the team’s training staff on the side, failing to participate in practice for the third consecutive week. It’s appearing more and more likely that his season could be over with but one meaningless game remaining on the schedule after Week 17. The offense could be left in the hands of Quentin Johnston, Jalen Guyton, and Alex Erickson with Joshua Palmer (concussion) also out.

Denver Broncos DFS Spin

Jerry Jeudy (illness) is expected to play in Week 17 against the Chargers. Jeudy was added to the injury report on Friday as a DNP because of the illness before being listed as questionable. He was one of three Broncos players with an illness tag. There may be a bug going around the locker room.

Still, Jeudy is good to go for Week 17 and finds himself as the last man standing in Denver’s receiving group. Courtland Sutton is out with a concussion and Marvin Mims is not expected to play because of a hamstring issue. The target volume will put Jeudy on the WR3 radar for Week 17. That said, his dismal 2023 season will make it hard to trust him in fantasy championships.

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Chargers’ last 6 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 7 of LA Chargers’ last 9 games when playing on the road against Denver

Denver is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home against LA Chargers

Denver is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

Chargers vs. Broncos Prediction:

Take the under. The total has gone under in seven out of the Broncos’ last 10 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven conference games and is 4-1 in Denver’s last five divisional games. On the other side, the under is 10-3 in the Chargers’ last 13 games, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 6-2 in their last eight conference games.

Chargers vs. Broncos NFL Prediction: UNDER 36.5