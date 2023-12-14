Chargers at Raiders Thursday Night Football Over/Under Prediction

With the number sitting at 34.5, what’s the smart play when it comes to the over/under in Thursday night’s Chargers at Raiders matchup? This AFC West contest will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

301 Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5) at 302 Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5); o/u 34.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Chargers vs. Raiders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery on his broken finger and will miss the remainder of the season. And with that, the disastrous Brandon Staley era in LA is likely over. Easton Stick will play out the stretch for the Chargers with Herbert landing on injured reserve. Against the Broncos last week, Stick completed 13 of 24 attempts for 179 scoreless yards.

Stick might be able to keep Keenan Allen afloat for fantasy purposes with enough target volume. Herbert, meanwhile, ends a frustrating season in which he threw 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, with only one passing score in his final three games. The LA offense collapsed early in the season with the loss of downfield threat Mike Williams, leading to another season of check downs for the big-armed Herbert. It’s still hard to say whether the lack of downfield passing success is a product of the Chargers offense or a trait of Herbert’s. Maybe we’ll figure that out in 2024 under a new regime.

Las Vegas Raiders DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Josh Jacobs (quad) appears “very much in doubt” for Week 15 against the Chargers.

According to Rapoport, the Raiders will likely sit Jacobs on Thursday night if the team thinks he’s at risk of sustaining further injury. His absence would open the door for Zamir White to handle some early-down work in the running game, while Ameer Abdullah would likely factor in on passing downs. Abdullah has caught 14-of-19 targets for 92 yards this season and could have some PPR upside if Jacobs, who has been targeted 54 times this season, is held out.

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Chargers’ last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 10 of LA Chargers’ last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Las Vegas’s last 8 games at home

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Las Vegas’s last 6 games

Chargers vs. Raiders Prediction:

Take the under. Is there any other play here? The Raiders were just shut out by the Vikings at home and the Chargers have combined for a whopping 23 points in their last three games. Two of those games were started and finished by Justin Herbert, so it’s not as if Stick has been the Chargers’ problem on offense – the entire unit is underperforming. Stick won’t even have Allen to throw to tonight, so this has disaster written all over it, at least if you like offense.

Chargers vs. Raiders NFL Prediction: UNDER 34.5