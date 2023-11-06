Chargers at Jets NFL Monday Night Football Prediction & Odds

With the road team laying 3.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Chargers vs. Jets matchup? Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

475 Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at 476 New York Jets (+3.5); o/u 39.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 6, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: ESPN

Chargers at Jets Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Gerald Everett (hip) practiced on Thursday. Everett was a full participant to close out last week’s final practice, but was declared inactive come game time. Everett will in all likelihood return for Week 9, as the Chargers prepare to face the Jets on Monday night football. Even if he’s active, Everett will be hard to trust as anything more than a touchdown dependent TE2.

New York Jets DFS Spin

Jets WR Allen Lazard is questionable for Week 9 against the Chargers. Lazard didn’t pop on the team’s injury report until Saturday when he was limited by a knee injury. These late-week additions to the injury report are never good for a player’s chances of suiting up, meaning fantasy managers will need to check back for the inactives list 90-minutes prior to kickoff.

Chargers at Jets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Chargers’ last 5 games

LA Chargers is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against NY Jets

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Jets’ last 12 games

Chargers vs. Jets Prediction:

Take L.A. This is all about Justin Herbert and Zach Wilson. Herbet has 24 career 300-yard passing games are third-most by a player in his first four seasons in the NFL after only Patrick Mahomes (26) and Kurt Warner (26). Meanwhile, Wilson’s 58.3% completion percentage this season makes him one of three quarterbacks completing fewer than 60% of his passes this season. He’s terrible. And if the game is on the line in the fourth, give me Herbert.

Chargers at Jets NFL Prediction: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS -3.5