    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Chargers at Jets NFL Monday Night Football Prediction & Odds

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    chargers at jets

    With the road team laying 3.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Chargers vs. Jets matchup? Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    475 Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at 476 New York Jets (+3.5); o/u 39.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, November 6, 2023

    MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

    TV: ESPN

    Chargers at Jets Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

    Gerald Everett (hip) practiced on Thursday. Everett was a full participant to close out last week’s final practice, but was declared inactive come game time. Everett will in all likelihood return for Week 9, as the Chargers prepare to face the Jets on Monday night football. Even if he’s active, Everett will be hard to trust as anything more than a touchdown dependent TE2.

    New York Jets DFS Spin

    Jets WR Allen Lazard is questionable for Week 9 against the Chargers. Lazard didn’t pop on the team’s injury report until Saturday when he was limited by a knee injury. These late-week additions to the injury report are never good for a player’s chances of suiting up, meaning fantasy managers will need to check back for the inactives list 90-minutes prior to kickoff.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Chargers’ last 5 games

    LA Chargers is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against NY Jets

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 6 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Jets’ last 12 games

    Chargers vs. Jets Prediction:

    Take L.A. This is all about Justin Herbert and Zach Wilson. Herbet has 24 career 300-yard passing games are third-most by a player in his first four seasons in the NFL after only Patrick Mahomes (26) and Kurt Warner (26). Meanwhile, Wilson’s 58.3% completion percentage this season makes him one of three quarterbacks completing fewer than 60% of his passes this season. He’s terrible. And if the game is on the line in the fourth, give me Herbert.

    Chargers at Jets NFL Prediction: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS -3.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com